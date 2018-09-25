Week 4 FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup, advice for cash games Kenyan Drake sank our Week 3 FanDuel cash lineup, though the rest of our picks were mostly decent, if unspectacular. For Week 4, we're loading up with star WRs and taking a bit of a risk at D/ST (but, honestly, aren't they all risks?). Week 4 Rankings:

1 QB Philip Rivers, LAC vs. SF ($7,800) Rivers might be the ideal cash play. He's never the most expensive QB, but his floor of 225 yards and two TDs will usually get the job done. His ceiling is much higher, especially against the league's No. 29 pass defense.

2 RB Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs. DET ($8,200) Elliott scored in the first two games and had 138 total yards in Week 3, which shows that even though he hasn't had a great season by his standards, Zeke is still a bankable cash play. The fact he's $900 off Alvin Kamara's RB1 price against the league's worst run defense by yards per carry (5.4) makes him feel like a value.

3 RB Chris Carson, SEA @ ARI ($6,400) After not seeing a carry in the second half of Week 2 because he was "gassed" from playing special teams, Carson racked up 31 carries and 102 rushing yards in Week 3. This week he faces a Cardinals' defense allowing the most fantasy points per game to RBs (38). Seattle is notorious for shenanigans with its running backs, but even if Carson splits time, he has a chance to pay off.

4 WR Odell Beckham Jr., NYG vs. NO ($8,600) Beckham is yet to score this season, but he's had 100-plus yards in two of three games. OBJ is going to break out eventually, and this is the week for him to do it. New Orleans is giving up a league-high 43.25 FPPG to WRs.

5 WR Keenan Allen, LAC vs. SF ($8,100) Allen has had a bit of a down season so far, failing to 6.7 standard-league fantasy points in two of three games. Allen is still getting steady targets, though, and this matchup feels like one he can exploit. San Francisco has given up over 10 standard-league fantasy points to Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, Marvin Jones, Kenny Golladay, Golden Tate, and Sammy Watkins this season.

6 WR Davante Adams, GB vs. BUF ($8,000) Adams and other Packers receivers carry some risk because you never know when Aaron Rodgers' knee is going to give out, but as long as Rodgers is starting, Adams is worth a shot. He's had at least eight targets and scored in every game this year, and that streak doesn't appear to be in danger against a Buffalo defense that's allowed seven passing TDs this season.

7 TE Tyler Eifert, CIN @ ATL ($4,600) When you go for $8K players at RB1 and all three WR spots, you're going to have to save somewhere, and we're bargain shopping with Eifert. He set season highs in catches (6), targets (8) and yards (74) last week, and the depleted Falcons defense is sorely lacking at linebacker and safety. Eifert remains a red-zone threat even if he isn't racking up yards.

8 FLEX Antonio Callaway, CLE @ OAK ($4,500) Callaway is more of a GPP play, but at this cheap of price, he's a worthwhile cash grab, too. The speedy rookie had 10 targets last week and was wide open on two potential touchdowns that Tyrod Taylor underthrew both times. Baker Mayfield figures to only help Callaway's big-play potential, and against the Raiders, who were roasted for several big plays by receivers last week in Miami, Callaway could have a higher floor that most assume.