Week 4 Daily Fantasy Football cheatsheet: Sterling lineups to consider
Week 4 of the 2018 Fantasy Football season is here, and our six experts have revealed who they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: to build the perfect lineup.
Sterling Shepard is a popular start this week after Evan Engram’s injury. Our experts also like the Week 4 outlook for the running back duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Giovani Bernard.
Our “Fantasy Football Live” crew is doing a guru challenge again this season. Watch the show all season to see who comes out on top.
Week 3 Results:
Our experts put their Week 3 lineups to the test, and @LizLoza_FF ended up victorious! Her duo of Drew Brees and Will Fuller pushed her over the top with a winning point total of 153.94. @Andybehrens finished a close second behind Liz with 132.78 points, paced by Todd Gurley and Michael Thomas. Matt (@MattHarmon_BYB) – 125.14pts, Scott (@scott_pianowski) – 99.88pts, Dalton (@daltondeldon) 95.08, and Brad (@YahooNoise — sorry man) – 71.38pts, followed in places 3-through-6, respectively.
