Week 4 Daily Fantasy Football cheatsheet: Sterling lineups to consider

Week 4 of the 2018 Fantasy Football season is here, and our six experts have revealed who they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: to build the perfect lineup.

Sterling Shepard is a popular start this week after Evan Engram’s injury. Our experts also like the Week 4 outlook for the running back duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Giovani Bernard.

Our “Fantasy Football Live” crew is doing a guru challenge again this season. Watch the show all season to see who comes out on top.

Our Yahoo Fantasy Football experts reveal their optimal DFS lineups for Week 4.

Week 3 Results:

Our experts put their Week 3 lineups to the test, and @LizLoza_FF ended up victorious! Her duo of Drew Brees and Will Fuller pushed her over the top with a winning point total of 153.94. @Andybehrens finished a close second behind Liz with 132.78 points, paced by Todd Gurley and Michael Thomas. Matt (@MattHarmon_BYB) – 125.14pts, Scott (@scott_pianowski) – 99.88pts, Dalton (@daltondeldon) 95.08, and Brad (@YahooNoise — sorry man) – 71.38pts, followed in places 3-through-6, respectively.

