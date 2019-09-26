Week 4 Daily Fantasy Football cheatsheet: A last hurrah for Austin Ekeler?

Week 4 of the 2019 Fantasy Football season is here, and our six experts have revealed who they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

Our “Fantasy Football Live” crew is doing a guru challenge again this season. Watch the show all season to see who comes out on top.

After news broke that Melvin Gordon was ending his holdout and making his return to the Chargers, panic ensued among many fantasy gamers who have been enjoying the services of Austin Ekeler. Now, with Flash back, Ekeler won’t be reduced to nothing, but a reduced role could be in the cards.

Not this week, though. Ekeler gets to enjoy the sieve-like defense of the Miami Dolphins, and our experts like his chances (among others like Alvin Kamara, Sterling Shepard, and Will Dissly) for a big game in Week 4:

Our experts reveal their most optimal DFS lineups for Week 4.

