Week 4 college football winners and losers: Clemson, Tennessee celebrate, while Miami flops

Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Under heavy scrutiny since the start of last season, No. 5 Clemson's offense drove a 51-45 win against No. 16 Wake Forest that may represent a major turning point as the Tigers attempt to return to the top of the ACC and the College Football Playoff.

The face of Clemson's struggles on offense, junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw for 371 yards and five touchdowns to keep pace with Wake Forest's Sam Hartman, who finished with 337 yards and a school-record six scores.

Asked to lead the Tigers to a must-have win, this offense delivered a second 500-yard game in a row — doing so for the first time since 2020 — and a resounding response to the questions and doubts that had been gathering for more than a year.

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) runs past Wake Forest defensive lineman Kendron Wayman (35) during the first half at Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) runs past Wake Forest defensive lineman Kendron Wayman (35) during the first half at Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Uiagalelei's performance was his best since his freshman year, when he had two superb starts as the replacement for an injured Trevor Lawrence. Sophomore running back Will Shipley ran for 104 bruising yards and a touchdown, his seventh.

Talk about a shift in the conversation: Clemson now might face more issues on defense than on offense after failing to keep Hartman and the Demon Deacons under wraps.

SWEET WIN: Clemson earned its doughnuts with wild defeat of Wake Forest

TOP 25 RUNDOWN: Scores and results from the biggest games in Week 4

An inexperienced and thin secondary is the Tigers' weakest link after giving up at least 250 passing yards for the third game in a row. Wake is the third team to throw for at least four touchdowns without an interception against Dabo Swinney-coached Clemson and the second with six scores, joining Ohio State in the 2021 Sugar Bowl.

Even a defensive front loaded with talent was mostly held in check by Wake's veteran offensive line, though this group stepped up late in the fourth quarter and in overtime.

Next week pits Clemson against No. 11 North Carolina State, which has a potent passing game of its own behind quarterback Devin Leary. If the offense puts together another strong performance and the defense rebounds against an elite opponent, the Tigers will have earned a seat among the top four teams in the country.

Clemson, Wake Forest and others make the cut for this week's list of winners and losers:

Winners

Tennessee

This is a team and a program quickly on the rise in the SEC East. No. 12 Tennessee reversed years of futility in the rivalry and beat No. 22 Florida 38-33, putting even more wind into the Volunteers' sails in what is shaping up to be a breakout second season under coach Josh Heupel. His work with Hendon Hooker is what really stands out: After failing to get off the ground at Virginia Tech, he's thrown 39 touchdowns and just three interceptions since arriving in Knoxville, including 349 yards and two scores against the Gators. Tennessee had topped Florida just once since 2005. 

Kansas

The best story in college football continues: Kansas stayed unbeaten by beating Duke 35-27 behind another red-hot Saturday from quarterback Jalon Daniels, who has played his way into early Heisman Trophy contention. Daniels completed 19 of 23 throws for 324 yards, ran a team-leading 83 yards and had five touchdowns, giving him 15 scores and just one turnover on the year. Picked to improve in coach Lance Leipold's second year but still top out around four wins, the Jayhawks are now headed for bowl eligibility and Leipold becomes one of the hottest coaches on the market.

Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish are beginning to right the ship after a rough start under coach Marcus Freeman. Like Clemson, a stumbling offense sparked a key win: Notre Dame gained 576 yards, 287 on the ground, and beat North Carolina 45-32 for a second victory in a row after losing to Ohio State and Marshall to open the year. Behind a great game plan from coordinator Tommy Rees, quarterback Drew Pyne threw for 289 yards and three scores.

Baylor

Beating previously unbeaten Iowa State 31-24 asserts No. 17 Baylor's place among the top teams in the Big 12 and brings some clarity to the conference race heading into October. The win also saw a rebound from first-year starting quarterback Blake Shapen, who struggled in the Bears' loss to No. 23 Brigham Young and last week's win against Texas State but hit on 19 of 26 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns against the Cyclones. ISU came into Saturday allowing quarterbacks to complete just 51.4% of their throws and giving up only 5.2 yards per attempt.

James Madison

Forget Kansas. Is James Madison the success story of the season? In the program's first year in the Bowl Subdivision, the longtime Championship Subdivision power remained unbeaten by scoring the game's final 29 points to shock Appalachian State on the road 32-28. Once down 28-3, the Dukes gained some momentum with a 75-yard scoring drive near the end of the second quarter and then scored twice on a short field in the second half to pull off a major Group of Five upset.

Losers

Miami (Fla.)

The Mario Cristobal honeymoon is over, and quickly. After losing a winnable game to Texas A&M last Saturday, No. 25 Miami suffered a 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee that confirms the Hurricanes' place among the biggest disappointments in the Bowl Subdivision. With his team already relegated to non-factor status, Cristobal must tackle another major situation early in his first year: Tyler Van Dyke was pulled in the third quarter after completing just half of his throws with two interceptions. That he's taken a step back after a huge freshman season reflects poorly on the new staff.

Texas

Steve Sarkisian can relate to Cristobal's thud of a debut. His was even worse: Texas failed to reach a bowl game in one of the worst seasons in recent program history. How much better are things in Sarkisian's second year? The No. 19 Longhorns lost 37-34 in overtime at Texas Tech, undone by a series of mistakes in regulation and a crucial fumble in overtime from star running back Bijan Robinson, and have clearly failed to build upon this month's morale-building loss to Alabama. Instead of competing for a spot in the New Year's Six, the Longhorns seem like an afterthought in the Big 12.

Michigan State

After tapping into the transfer portal to fuel an unexpectedly successful 2021 season, Mel Tucker has clearly failed to perform another rebuild and keep Michigan State in the mix for a New Year's Six bowl. Pushed around last weekend by Washington, the Spartans were humiliated in a 34-7 loss to Minnesota that should give the Gophers some Top 25 consideration.

Missouri

Count this among the worst losses of the season: Missouri missed a 26-yard field goal as time expired in regulation and then fumbled away the likely game-winning touchdown in the first overtime to lose 17-14 to an Auburn team seemingly playing out the string under embattled coach Bryan Harsin. Instead, the nature of the ugly loss will put Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz on a hot seat as the Tigers head toward a losing finish.

Colorado State

Worst team in the country? At the very least, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Florida International and New Mexico State have company near the bottom. Handed a miserable situation by his predecessor, new Colorado State coach Jay Norvell is clearly going to need some time to get the Rams back to respectability after losing 41-10 at home to Sacramento State.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 4 winners and losers: Clemson, Tennessee triumph

Latest Stories

  • What you need to know about college football’s Top 25 games for Week 4

    College football’s biggest teams continue their 2022 seasons during Saturday's Week 4 action. Here's a rundown of the day.

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Woodbine Mile victory earns Modern Games spot in NTRA thoroughbred poll

    TORONTO — An impressive victory in the $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile has earned Modern Games a spot in the National Thoroughbred Racing Association's top three-year-old thoroughbred poll. On Saturday, the Irish-bred 3/5 favourite, ridden by William Buick, became the first three year-old to win Woodbine Mile turf event at Woodbine Racetrack, finishing first by 5 1/4 lengths. With the victory, Modern Games secured the No. 10 spot in the NTRA poll with 47 points. The poll represents horses competi

  • Canada Soccer makes new contract offer to men's and women's players

    Canada Soccer has made a new offer to its players in a bid to resolve their ongoing contract impasse. Earl Cochrane, Canada Soccer's general secretary, said a "comprehensive compensation offer" was made Tuesday to both the Canadian men and women. He declined to share details. Canada Soccer's previous offer was made in late June. At the time, it said it was looking "to equalize matters related to compensation for the player pool, travel policy, and the configuration of high-performance environmen

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • Maple Leafs top Senators 4-1 to open split-squad pre-season doubleheader

    TORONTO — Justin Holl had a goal and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs scored on three straight shots in a 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday in the opener of a split-squad doubleheader to kick off the NHL's pre-season schedule. Alex Steeves, with two goals, and Denis Malgin provided the rest of the offence for Toronto. Mark Giordano added three assists. Erik Kallgren stopped seven shots over 40 minutes of work for the Leafs before making way for Dylan Ferguson in the third peri

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Kyle Dubas on future with Maple Leafs: 'I have to be held the most accountable'

    TORONTO — Kyle Dubas knows the clock is ticking. Signed to a five-year contract when he took the reins as Maple Leafs general manager at age 32 in the spring of 2018, Dubas has helped lay the groundwork for the franchise to reach unparalleled regular-season success. Records have been broken and individual achievements celebrated. The playoffs, of course, have been another matter entirely. Minus a deal to remain in Toronto beyond the 2022-23 campaign, the GM said on the eve of training camp he ta