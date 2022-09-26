Week 3 Recap: Lamar Jackson’s ceiling, Jamaal Williams’ real value & Trevor Lawrence’s breakout
Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski got together on Sunday night to recap what was a messy, and pretty ugly, day for fantasy football in the NFL.
A few QBs had great games, including Lamar Jackson (playing the best football of his career), Jalen Hurts (proving the doubters wrong) and Trevor Lawrence (making the leap without Urban Meyer). They guys talk about each of those performances and everything else you may have missed from Sunday’s games.
01:35 Dolphins 21, Bills 19
08:15 Ravens 37, Patriots 26
15:00 Eagles 24, Commanders 8
22:10 Colts 20, Chiefs 17
30:30 Vikings 28, Lions 24
42:10 Rams 20, Cardinals 12
49:00 Packers 14, Buccaneers 12
54:00 Mac Jones ankle injury update
54:55 Jaguars 38, Chargers 10
64:10 Panthers 22, Saints 14
67:15 Titans 24, Raiders 22
70:05 Bengals 27, Jets 12
72:00 Bears 23, Texans 20
74:45 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
