Week 3 rankings: Which Fort Worth-area high school football teams are on the rise?

Texas high school football in the Fort Worth-area is off and running. With most teams concluding non-district play, the rankings are starting to take shape.

In general, there wasn’t a ton of movement this week. Most teams at the top, including kingpins Aledo and Southlake Carroll, took care of business.

The top eight teams in Class 6A are undefeated, which will set up some high stakes matchups down the line. Head coach Carlos Lynn and the Crowley Eagles are on the rise and could be soaring even higher.

In Class 5A, Everman, Colleyville Heritage and Fort Worth Arlington Heights made jumps with wins. In Class 4A, the undefeated Fort Worth Benbrook Bobcats made their debut in the rankings.

Grapevine Faith fell in the private school rankings after a tough, lopsided loss to Episcopal School of Dallas. Fort Worth Mercy Culture preps, once again, moved higher with a win.

6A

1. Southlake Carroll (3-0, Previous 1)

2. North Crowley (3-0, Previous 2)

3. Trophy Club Nelson (3-0, Previous 3)

4. Keller (3-0, Previous 4)

5. Saginaw Boswell (3-0, Previous 5)

6. Mansfield (3-0, Previous 6)

7. Hurst L.D. Bell (3-0, Previous 7)

8. Crowley (3-0, Previous 9)

9. Haslet Eaton (2-1, Previous 8)

10. Keller Timber Creek (2-1, Previous 10)

5A

1. Aledo (3-0, Previous 1)

2. Mansfield Timberview (3-0, Previous 2)

3. Burleson Centennial (3-0, Previous 3)

4. Richland (3-0, Previous 4)

5. Everman (1-1, Previous 7)

6. Colleyville Heritage (2-1, Previous 8)

7. Fort Worth Wyatt (2-0, Previous 9)

8. Justin North West (2-1, Previous 6)

9. Fort Worth Arlington Heights (2-1, Previous 10)

10. Fort Worth North Side (2-1, Previous 5)

The Aledo Bearcats are at the top of the Fort Worth-area Class 5A rankings.

4A-3A

1. Fort Worth Carter Riverside (3-0, Previous 1)

2. Paradise (3-0, Previous 2)

3. Grandview (2-1, Previous 3)

4. Fort Worth Benbrook (3-0, Previous N/A)

5. Lake Worth (2-1, Previous 4)

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

1. Argyle Liberty Christian (2-0, Previous 1)

2. Fort Worth All Saints (3-0, Previous 2)

3. Fort Worth Christian (3-0, Previous 4)

4. Fort Worth Mercy Culture prep (3-0, Previous 5)

5. Grapevine Faith (2-1, Previous 3)