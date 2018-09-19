Week 3 Position-By-Position Rankings: Can Patrick Mahomes keep it up?

Who’s ready for Week 3?! Whether you’re 2-0 or 1-1 or *shudders* 0-2 on the season, our Yahoo Fantasy Football experts are here to help with their position-by-position rankings.

Leading the pack in is the revelation that is Patrick Mahomes, who faces the San Francisco 49ers. The Texas Tech-product has been nothing short of spectacular to start the year, tossing a ridiculous 10 touchdowns already. Mahomes and the rest of his running mates on the Kansas City Chiefs offense are expected to continue being fantasy darlings until the rest of the NFL figures out how to stop them — if they can.

Check out the rest of our experts’ rankings for each position and let us know your thoughts in the comments below:

2018 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings

