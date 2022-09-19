Week 3 overreaction: Herm Edwards is out at ASU & Pac-12 on the rise

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger break down all of the biggest news that came from Week 3 of college football. Arizona State and Herm Edwards parted ways, so the guys share the candidates who would be the best fit for the new gig in Phoenix. The transfer portal could be creating better parity within the sport. Michigan State looked bad, whereas Oregon and Washington looked great in their victories. The Big Ten West appears to be on the decline while Penn State appears to be finding their rhythm & as always, the show gives their Small Sample Heisman candidates along with Say Something Nice.

1:30 Herm Edwards fired from Arizona State

9:05 Who could take the ASU job?

19:04 Urban Meyer was at Nebraska

21:00 How the transfer portal has affected parity

30:30 The Pac-12’s big weekend

32:10 Michigan State looked bad

34:45 Is Penn State underrated?

38:36 Week 3 had some great endings

45:31 The Big Ten West looks awful

48:38 Small Sample Heisman

52:40 Say Something Nice

Stay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB.

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts