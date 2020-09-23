Week 3 NFL Picks for Pick 'em Contests: Expert tips, advice for football pools

Last week, we exploited some overreactions from the NFL's opening week, as value picks like the Colts and Browns bounced back despite being unpopular with the public in pick 'em pools. The four reasonably priced and value favorite picks we recommended yielded three wins, compared to the public only getting an average of 2.56 picks right. As it's still the early season, Week 3 continues to provide contrarian NFL pick opportunities as the public reacts to the latest upset or notable performance, especially in prime-time games.

Week 3 NFL Picks Advice: Tips for Pick 'em Pools

How we identify Week 3 value picks

Good NFL game predictions are only part of the story when it comes to winning a football pool. You also need to consider how you expect your opponents to pick each game. After all, you can only rise in your pool standings if you score points that your opponents miss. So in order to distance yourself from the competition, you need to do two things:

Always look for unpopular picks that might be worth an educated gamble

Make sure to avoid trendy upset picks that aren't worth the risk.

This approach to making picks is a big reason why since 2014, an average of 72 percent our subscribers have reported winning a prize in a football pick 'em contest.

Without further ado, let's get to the Week 3 picks.

Note: Win odds and estimated pick popularity data below may change between publication time and kickoff time. If you want the latest numbers, our product updates multiple times per day.

Big Favorites At Reasonable Prices

The picks below might not be significantly underrated by the public, but compared to other favorites this week, they are a relative bargain in terms of pick popularity. Think twice about picking against them -- there are smarter upset pick opportunities on the board.

New England Patriots (vs. Las Vegas)

The Raiders are coming off a big win in their home opener over the Saints in prime time, while the Patriots lost to Seattle by the slimmest of margins (a Cam Newton goal-line stuff by the Seattle defense on the very last play of the game) the previous night. Prime-time game results can provide the fuel for a value pick opportunity the next week if the public reacts strongly, and this game fits the bill.

New England has win odds of 71 percent in this matchup as a six-point favorite. In the four other games in which a team is favored by between six and seven points this week, the public is taking the favorite over 90 percent of the time, but the Patriots only have 76-percent pick popularity.

Put another way, the public is picking a Raiders upset more than twice as often as other similar longshots this week. Trendy upset picks like Las Vegas mean less reward for still taking on a lot of risk, and that's a situation you want to avoid.

Buffalo Bills (vs. Los Angeles Rams)

The Bills and Rams face off in a showdown of 2-0 teams. With the game in Buffalo, the Bills opened as a two-point favorite and have 60-percent win odds, according to our projections. The public is picking them at a similar rate, taking the Bills 60 percent of the time.

The Rams have gotten off to an impressive start and convincingly beat the Eagles on the road as a popular public choice last week. Bills QB Josh Allen, though, has also been playing well through two weeks, leading the Bills to 58 points against the Jets and Dolphins.

To be clear, Buffalo isn't a huge favorite, and the Rams pulling off their third upset in a row would not be a shocker. However, compared to other favorites, you're getting a relatively decent reward here for keeping the odds to win in your favor.

Value Favorites

Week 3 features several favorites that the public is picking at a lower rate than their chance to win. These types of teams are as close to no-brainer picks as you can get in NFL pick ’em contests since you can take the team that's expected to win yet still "fade the public" (in relative terms, at least) at the same time.

Baltimore Ravens (vs. Kansas City)

