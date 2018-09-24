Week 3 Fantasy Wrap Podcast: Upsets galore in topsy-turvy Sunday

Subscribe to the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast

Week 3 delivered us a football Sunday replete with some confusing box scores. One that wasn’t confusing is the Vikings crushing the Bills, 27-6…oh wait. Wait. No, the BUFFALO BILLS WENT TO MINNESOTA AND DOMINATED THE VIKINGS. Yes, that happened, and more. Week 3, ladies and gentlemen.

Liz Loza, Scott Pianowski, and Matt Harmon break down that unexpected result as well as answer your questions about some other Week 3 surprises and the fantasy impacts of each of them.

Our experts also discuss one of the biggest losses of the day, as San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garappolo went down with what looked like a devastating injury. One of the biggest winners of the day though, was Patrick Mahomes, who continued to light up the league on Sunday. Our experts discuss the Chiefs incredible offense as well as another classic Saints-Falcons matchup.

They wrap up with waiver-wire options you should consider as we look ahead to Week 4.

