Week 3 Fantasy WR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at wide receiver

Rank Player

1 DeAndre Hopkins, ARZ vs. DET

2 Michael Thomas, NO vs. GB. We've got Thomas in here for now, but his ankle injury could still keep him out longer, so we'll have to keep an eye on him all week. Matters are complicated further by a Sunday Night Football kickoff for the Saints. Thomas himself is as simple as, play him if he's active, but if you're counting on him, you'll need someone from the Saints, Packers, Ravens or Chiefs as a potential replacement if Thomas' availability comes down to Sunday.

3 Davante Adams, GB @ NO. Adams didn't return to Sunday's game after leaving with a hamstring injury, so that's worth monitoring throughout the week to see whether a possible absence would raise the value of Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard.

4 Chris Godwin, TB @ DEN. Godwin has to clear concussion protocol to play - if he's active, he's in your lineup.

5 Amari Cooper, DAL @ SEA

6 A.J. Brown, TEN @ MIN. Brown missed Week 2 with a bone bruise in his knee. If he's back, the Vikings have proven to have a very vulnerable secondary that Brown might burn deep once or twice.

7 Allen Robinson, CHI @ ATL

Week 3 Fantasy WR Rankings (Standard)

8 Julio Jones, ATL vs. CHI. Jones was even dinged up Sunday, and he saw the Atlanta production go more toward Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage. Julio is still an every-week fantasy starter, though.

9 Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs. WAS. Finally, OBJ and Baker Mayfield connected for a long touchdown. Hopefully that's a sign of good things to come.

10 JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs. HOU

11 Tyreek Hill, KC @ BAL. Baltimore has multiple strong cornerbacks it'll use to try and slow down Hill, but because of his upside to find the end zone deep on any one single play, you can't consider sitting Hill this week or any week.

12 Calvin Ridley, ATL vs. CHI. Ridley has elevated himself to WR 1B in the Atlanta offense, and he's an every-week start until further notice, even against a Bears defense that held the Giants in total check.

13 Keenan Allen, LAC vs. CAR

14 Kenny Golladay, DET @ ARZ

15 DJ Chark, JAX vs. MIA. A Thursday Night Football dream - a matchup with the Dolphins. Play Chark with confidence this week - he was unlucky not to be on the scoring end from Gardner Minshew's big day in Week 2.

16 Mike Evans, TB @ DEN

17 Tyler Lockett, SEA vs. DAL. The Patriots couldn't scheme to stop Lockett, so at this point, no one can. He's matchup-proof, and the Cowboys just allowed a huge day to the Atlanta passing game, so Lockett should be licking his chops.

18 Adam Thielen, MIN vs. TEN

19 DeVante Parker, MIA @ JAX. Parker appears to be healthy, and Jacksonville is more likely to allow big plays to Parker than to shut him down. It's hard to ever predict where Ryan Fitzpatrick will throw the ball, but this is as good a matchup to believe in as any.

20 Terry McLaurin, WAS @ CLE

21 Robert Woods, LAR @ BUF. Woods got a big contract and a rushing touchdown in the same weekend - good for him. Now he gets a revenge game against the Bills. Since Tre'Davious White is more likely to guard Cooper Kupp, you can feel good about Woods in any format here.

22 DK Metcalf, SEA vs. DAL. Metcalf beat Stephon Gilmore for a deep touchdown on Sunday Night Football - if you needed any proof that he's taken another step in Year Two, that was it.

23 Marquise Brown, BAL vs. KC

24 Cooper Kupp, LAR @ BUF. Kupp's more likely to see Tre White than Woods is, although these wideouts move all over the formation enough that you can probably continue to start Kupp, too.

25 Stefon Diggs, BUF vs. LAR. Diggs might matchup with Jalen Ramsey in this one, but it's hard to sit Diggs coming off such a big Week 2. He's a flex play at minimum, even in shallow leagues.

26 T.Y. Hilton, IND vs. NYJ

27 Diontae Johnson, PIT vs. HOU. Johnson looks to be one of Ben Roethlisberger's favorite receivers, often utilizing crossing patterns to get open again and again with his dynamic speed. And if you're in leagues that count return yardage, too, Johnson is one of the top options you could have.

28 D.J. Moore, CAR @ LAC

29 Julian Edelman, NE vs. LV. Edelman managed a career-high 179 receiving yards on the road in Seattle with a bad knee. Imagine what he might do to a much worse Raiders team!

30 Emmanuel Sanders, NO vs. GB

31 John Brown, BUF vs. LAR. If Diggs indeed gets covered by Ramsey, Brown could become Josh Allen's favorite target for a day. But even without speculating on that, Brown has proven good enough to play regardless of Diggs.

32 Will Fuller V, HOU @ PIT

33 Jarvis Landry, CLE vs. WAS

34 A.J. Green, CIN @ PHI. Tyler Boyd is the safer play of these two Bengals WRs - he's caught 11-of-13 targets on the season. Conversely, Green has only caught 8-of-22 balls thrown his way. But that means the veteran is due for some positive regression, and Joe Burrow looks for him further down the field in higher-upside areas. You probably don't own both, but a healthy Green looks like the play with more upside this week and most weeks, while maybe you use Boyd in PPR leagues.

35 Tyler Boyd, CIN @ PHI

36 Marvin Jones, DET @ ARZ

37 CeeDee Lamb, DAL @ SEA. Lamb caught six passes for 106 yards in Week 2 as Dallas mounted a furious comeback. It won't happen every week, because there are too many mouths to feed in this offense, but that's the upside to be aware of with this rookie.

38 Corey Davis, TEN @ MIN. Davis was a major disappointment in Week 2, failing to take advantage of A.J. Brown's absence. Instead, we're wondering whether Davis can play well against a shaky Minnesota defense in Week 3. If Brown is out, you can probably roll the dice with Davis in your flex spot.

39 DeSean Jackson, PHI vs. CIN. Jackson was far from a deep threat in Week 2, but a heavier target share has us feeling better about his chances of being a semi-consistent fantasy contributor this year. OBJ showed the Bengals defense can be beat deep, so maybe it'll be Jackson's turn.

40 Darius Slayton, NYG vs. SF.

41 Brandin Cooks, HOU @ PIT

42 Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ IND. Crowder's another health worry at the WR position, but we know how much Sam Darnold loves throwing him the ball when he's on the field (and with Breshad Perriman also hurting, there should be targets to go around here).

43 Jerry Jeudy, DEN vs. TB.

44 Russell Gage, ATL vs. CHI. Playing Gage in PPR leagues makes sense. Playing him anywhere else is playing with fire as Atlanta's passing game manages to feed all of its mouths in the early going, but if someone were to get the short straw, it'd likely be Gage.

45 Preston Williams, MIA @ JAX. We love this matchup for Williams on Thursday night, but a couple questionable drops meant the second-year wideout caught only one pass in Week 2. There's a lot of risk here, but Williams is at least worth considering in DFS as an upside play.

46 Henry Ruggs III, LV @ NE

47 Michael Gallup, DAL @ SEA. The biggest concern all season for Gallup will be whether Lamb pushes Gallup out of the No. 2 WR role. In Week 2, Gallup only saw five targets compared to Lamb's nine. It's not a trend yet, but if it continues, Gallup will be more boom or bust than we might've expected.

48 Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX vs. MIA. Shenault caught three passes and rushed five times in Week 2 - it's that consistent offensive involvement that makes him especially appealing in this favorable matchup against the Dolphins. He's worth using in DFS for Thursday Night Football for sure, and warrants flex consideration in 12-team or deeper leagues.

49 Christian Kirk, ARZ vs. DET

50 Mike Williams, LAC vs. CAR. The only player who didn't seem to benefit from Justin Herbert was Williams - Tyrod Taylor had looked for the big fella on go routes a number of times in Week 1. That might not be a trend going forward, but it's worth noting depending on the Chargers' Week 3 QB decision.

51 Anthony Miller, CHI @ ATL

52 Sammy Watkins, KC @ BAL. Watkins will likely have to make it through concussion protocol just to suit up for this tough Monday Night Football matchup.

53 Allen Lazard, GB @ NO. Lazard has the better floor of Green Bay's secondary receivers, but MVS has the higher ceiling. Both are flex-worthy options each week even if Davante Adams is healthy, and if that hamstring injury is worse than it appears, both move toward WR3 consideration.

54 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ NO

55 Robby Anderson, CAR @ LAC. Anderson topped 100 yards in Week 2 and is two-for-two in having good games with Teddy Bridgewater throwing him the football. If Christian McCaffrey misses time, an increased importance on throwing the football could be huge for Anderson and co.

56 Michael Pittman Jr., IND vs. NYJ

57 Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ vs. DET

58 N'Keal Harry, NE vs. LV. Harry caught 8-of-12 targets for 72 yards against the Seahawks. He was heavily involved in the New England screen game. It seems like in games where the Patriots decide to air it out, Harry will have a consistent role - it's just tough to predict which games those will be.

59 Tre'Quan Smith, NO vs. GB. Smith has no fantasy relevance if Michael Thomas returns, but an absent Thomas at least means Smith will be on the field.

60 Golden Tate, NYG vs. SF

61 KJ Hamler, DEN vs. TB

62 Kendrick Bourne, SF @ NYG

63 Sterling Shepard, NYG vs. SF. A toe injury for Shepard is worth watching if you're considering him in a deep-league flex spot this week.

64 Cole Beasley, BUF vs. LAR

65 Jalen Reagor PHI vs. CIN. Reagor caught four passes for 41 yards in Week 2. With a skillset that has some overlap with DeSean Jackson, games could turn into an either-or outcome for that pairing, but it's worth noting that Cincinnati is vulnerable in the secondary for this Week 3 matchup.

66 Isaiah Ford, MIA @ JAX

67 Scotty Miller, TB @ DEN. Miller let everyone down with Chris Godwin out, and now it's hard to even recommend him in PPR leagues this week. Maybe he'll be a much less popular DFS play that you can take advantage of, though.

68 Danny Amendola, DET @ ARZ

69 Chase Claypool, PIT vs. HOU. Claypool showed his upside with an 84-yard touchdown catch Sunday. But he's still at best competing with James Washington for No. 3 WR duties in this offense. Claypool is more of a watch list guy than a player to consider starting now.

70 Mecole Hardman, KC @ BAL. If Watkins misses this game, Hardman should see an increased role and therefore an increased chance of a big play.

71 James Washington, PIT vs. HOU

72 Chris Hogan, NYJ @ IND

73 Van Jefferson, LAR @ BUF

74 Curtis Samuel, CAR @ LAC

75 Quintez Cephus, DET @ ARZ

76 Damaire Byrd, NE vs. LV. Byrd hardly ever leaves the field for New England, being their most-snapped wideout two weeks running. That meant no catches in Week 1 but then six catches on nine targets for 72 yards in Week 2. He'll likely flucutate production-wise, but as long as he's on the field so much, deep-league PPR owners should take notice.

77 Justin Jefferson, MIN vs. TEN

78 Demarcus Robinson, KC @ BAL. Robinson could also benefit from an absent Watkins, but this matchup is too tough to consider playing him in.

79 Bryan Edwards, LV @ NE

80 Adam Humphries, TEN @ MIN. Humphries played a big part in this offense with Brown out, and if it's the same situation in Week 3, Humphries isn't a terrible PPR play. This is still a tough offense to trust multiple receivers in, though.

81 Zach Pascal, IND vs. NYJ

82 Hunter Renfrow, LV @ NE

83 Randall Cobb, HOU @ PIT

84 Brandon Aiyuk, SF @ NYG

85 Braxton Berrios, NYJ @ IND

86 John Ross III, CIN @ PHI

87 Josh Reynolds, LAR @ BUF

88 Jalen Guyton, LAC vs. CAR. A week after we touted Guyton, he caught a touchdown. He's likely just the No. 3 WR at best here, with a number of passing-game options at TE and RB, too. So don't concern yourself with Guyton outside of deep leagues, although Carolina can be beaten through the air (and on the ground and just about any way you want).

89 Steven Sims, WAS @ CLE

90 Kenny Stills, HOU @ PIT