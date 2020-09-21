Week 3 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

We'd love it for Michael Thomas, Chris Godwin, and the many other big-name WRs nursing injuries to return to the field and resume their normal fantasy stardom, but it's been a weird year and so far, the fantasy gods aren't sparing anyone. As we put together our Week 3 fantasy WR PPR rankings, we're hoping for good health while also planning ahead for the potential impact of more inactives.

Volume isn't as predictable as we'd like to think, though. With Godwin (concussion) out in Week 2, Scotty Miller looked like an obvious play in PPR formats. Instead, he had two catches and surely let some of you down. The worst part is that Miller could bounce back for another six-catch game in Week 3, but he'll likely be back on your bench. At least in Tampa, we know there's a quarterback and scheme worth betting on.

WEEK 3 STANDARD RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

That's not the only crowded WR situation to stress over. CeeDee Lamb had six catches for 106 yards in Week 2, but he's just as likely to disappear in Week 3 as he is to repeat it. Diontae Johnson has been one of our favorite PPR players early on -- he runs so many crossing routes for Pittsburgh -- but his Week 1 showed he's as likely to disappoint as he is to succeed like he did in Week 2.

WEEK 3 PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

How about some good news? Chris Hogan and Braxton Berrios both entered themselves into the streamer conversation. They're both worth considering as possession receivers for you PPR owners that might've had Jamison Crowder (hamstring) or Breshad Perriman (ankle). D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson were both heavily involved for the Panthers on Sunday, too, with Moore catching eight passes and Anderson going against his brand to catch nine for 109. It's good to remember they'll likely matter to that extent in games where Carolina is the heavy underdog.

Plenty of other players took advangage of injuries in Week 2, from Adam Humphries in Tennessee to Golden Tate in New York. A few other players have popped up on the PPR radar, like Damaire Byrd in New England and Isaiah Ford in Miami. It's tough to count on consistency from these types of players, but given all of the injuries, you might need to dig deep for these types of sleepers this week.

Note: We'll be updating our WR PPR rankings all week based on the latest injuries and news, so be sure to check back for our latest rankings. For individual analysis of key WRs, check out our WR standard rankings.

Week 3 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings

8 JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs. HOU

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues

Week 3 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings

Rank Player
1 DeAndre Hopkins, ARZ vs. DET
2 Michael Thomas, NO vs. GB
3 Davante Adams, GB @ NO
4 Chris Godwin, TB @ DEN
5 Amari Cooper, DAL @ SEA
6 Allen Robinson, CHI @ ATL
7 Julio Jones, ATL vs. CHI
8 JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs. HOU
9 Calvin Ridley, ATL vs. CHI
10 A.J. Brown, TEN @ MIN
11 Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs. WAS
12 Tyreek Hill, KC @ BAL
13 Keenan Allen, LAC vs. CAR
14 Tyler Lockett, SEA vs. DAL
15 Kenny Golladay, DET @ ARZ
16 DJ Chark, JAX vs. MIA
17 Mike Evans, TB @ DEN
18 Adam Thielen, MIN vs. TEN
19 DeVante Parker, MIA @ JAX
20 Terry McLaurin, WAS @ CLE
21 Robert Woods, LAR @ BUF
22 Diontae Johnson, PIT vs. HOU
23 Cooper Kupp, LAR @ BUF
24 Stefon Diggs, BUF vs. LAR
25 T.Y. Hilton, IND vs. NYJ
26 DK Metcalf, SEA vs. DAL
27 D.J. Moore, CAR @ LAC
28 Julian Edelman, NE vs. LV
29 Emmanuel Sanders, NO vs. GB
30 Marquise Brown, BAL vs. KC
31 Tyler Boyd, CIN @ PHI
32 Jarvis Landry, CLE vs. WAS
33 Will Fuller V, HOU @ PIT
34 John Brown, BUF vs. LAR
35 A.J. Green, CIN @ PHI
36 CeeDee Lamb, DAL @ SEA
37 Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ IND
38 Marvin Jones, DET @ ARZ
39 Corey Davis, TEN @ MIN
40 Darius Slayton, NYG vs. SF
41 Russell Gage, ATL vs. CHI
42 Henry Ruggs III, LV @ NE
43 DeSean Jackson, PHI vs. CIN
44 Brandin Cooks, HOU @ PIT
45 Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX vs. MIA
46 Preston Williams, MIA @ JAX
47 Michael Gallup, DAL @ SEA
48 Christian Kirk, ARZ vs. DET
49 Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ vs. DET
50 Anthony Miller, CHI @ ATL
51 Jerry Jeudy, DEN vs. TB
52 Mike Williams, LAC vs. CAR
53 Sammy Watkins, KC @ BAL
54 Allen Lazard, GB @ NO
55 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ NO
56 Golden Tate, NYG vs. SF
57 Robby Anderson, CAR @ LAC
58 KJ Hamler, DEN vs. TB
59 Michael Pittman Jr., IND vs. NYJ
60 N'Keal Harry, NE vs. LV
61 Cole Beasley, BUF vs. LAR
62 Scotty Miller, TB @ DEN
63 Sterling Shepard, NYG vs. SF
64 Tre'Quan Smith, NO vs. GB
65 Kendrick Bourne, SF @ NYG
66 Danny Amendola, DET @ ARZ
67 Isaiah Ford, MIA @ JAX
68 Jalen Reagor PHI vs. CIN
69 Curtis Samuel, CAR @ LAC
70 Chase Claypool, PIT vs. HOU
71 Mecole Hardman, KC @ BAL
72 Chris Hogan, NYJ @ IND
73 James Washington, PIT vs. HOU
74 Damaire Byrd, NE vs. LV
75 Van Jefferson, LAR @ BUF
76 Adam Humphries, TEN @ MIN
77 Quintez Cephus, DET @ ARZ
78 Justin Jefferson, MIN vs. TEN
79 Hunter Renfrow, LV @ NE
80 Zach Pascal, IND vs. NYJ
81 Randall Cobb, HOU @ PIT
82 Demarcus Robinson, KC @ BAL
83 Bryan Edwards, LV @ NE
84 Braxton Berrios, NYJ @ IND
85 Brandon Aiyuk, SF @ NYG
86 John Ross III, CIN @ PHI
87 Josh Reynolds, LAR @ BUF
88 Jalen Guyton, LAC vs. CAR
89 Steven Sims, WAS @ CLE
90 Kenny Stills, HOU @ PIT
91 Miles Boykin, BAL vs. KC