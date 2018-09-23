Week 3 Fantasy Sleepers: Corey Clement, Ryan Fitzpatrick set to shine

Fantasy football sleepers are always fun to try to identify, but it's never easy. Just two weeks into the 2018 season, there are still a lot of questions about teams that are left unanswered. There are still more talented players that are available on the waiver wire (Corey Clement and Antonio Callaway stand out) and as Week 3 approaches, the sleepers in our fantasy football rankings are becoming easier to spot -- and at that, easier to trust.

Last week, we did well with our RB sleepers, as both Phillip Lindsay and Matt Breida were able to put up over 100 scrimmage yards in their respective matchups. At receiver, Will Fuller and Tyler Lockett each had TD catches and were able to pay off in that regard, as well. We had a tougher time at quarterback at tight end, but we'll surely bounce back in Week 3 (right?).

Our sleepers are all calculated risks, and while they could pay off, don't throw them into your lineup without thorough analysis of your roster. If you do that, you will certainly land on our "How You'll Lose" list for Week 3. Again, don't be afraid to start these guys, but if you have other safer, high-volume guys available, start them instead.

Below are our top sleepers at each position for Week 3. These guys should definitely garner consideration for your lineup and even if you don't end up using them, at least have them in the conversation when setting your season-long or NFL DFS lineup this week.

Week 3 fantasy sleepers: Running backs

Corey Clement, Eagles vs. Colts (Jacob Camenker). With Jay Ajayi nursing a back injury and Darren Sproles dealing with a hamstring issue, Clement may be the most healthy back on the Eagles roster. He could handle a full workload against the Colts and while the Colts just manhandled the Redskins line, the Eagles group is much better and will clear the way for Clement to be a potential fantasy factor.

Latavius Murray, Vikings vs. Bills (Vinnie Iyer). He'll do some major mop-up work in the second half with a shot at putaway TD.

Sony Michel, Patriots @ Lions (Matt Lutovsky). Trusting a Patriots back is never smart, but most Patriots backs weren’t first-round picks. Michel led the team in carries (10) and rushing yards (34) last week, and if he does that again in a game in which the Pats figure to run more, he’ll put up big numbers. Detroit is allowing the second-most yards per carry (5.6).

Week 3 fantasy football sleepers: Quarterbacks

Mitchell Trubisky, Bears @ Cardinals (Camenker). The Cardinals have been gashed by opposing offenses in their first two contests, and despite seeing the eighth-least passing attempts against them (62), they have allowed the sixth-most passing yards (609). Trubisky is the kind of dual-threat QB who can take advantage of a shoddy defense that has allowed that passing production while also allowing a league-high four rushing TDs.

Alex Smith, Redskins vs. Packers (Iyer). He'll put some TDs with high-volume opportunities against the Packers.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Bucs vs. Steelers (Lutovsky). The ride is going to end sometime, but it’s tough to imagine that happening against a Steelers pass defense that just allowed 326 passing yards and six TDs to Patrick Mahomes. Fitzpatrick might turn it over, but he’ll connect on at least a few big plays.

Week 3 fantasy football sleepers: Wide receivers

Geronimo Allison, Packers @ Redskins (Camenker). The Redskins are going to have a tough time matching up against all the Packers receiving weapons. Allison has seen 14 targets in two games, good for third on the team, and if he continues to develop chemistry with Aaron Rodgers, he should only improve.

D.J Moore, Panthers vs. Bengals (Iyer). See T.Y. Hilton from Week 1 (46 yards, 1 TD) and John Brown from Week 2 (92 yards, 1 TD).

Antonio Callaway, Browns vs. Jets (Lutovsky). Callaway didn’t do much outside of a quasi-Hail Mary touchdown catch in Week 2, but we expect him to see more targets this week against a mediocre Jets pass defense.

Week 3 fantasy football sleepers: Tight ends

Will Dissly, Seahawks vs. Cowboys (Camenker). Uncle Will has a TD in each of his first two games and has seen five targets from Russell Wilson in each contest. Considering that Wilson doesn't have a lot of available offensive weaponry, Dissly may continue to see targets and will have a chance to produce. He's a fine streaming option this week.

O.J. Howard, Buccaneers vs. Steelers (Iyer). He's got a better crimson thing going on with Fitzpatrick than Cameron Brate does.

Mark Andrews, Ravens vs. Broncos (Lutovsky). Denver has had problems with TEs dating back to last year, and Andrews is coming off his first career touchdown. Baltimore loves throwing to its TEs, especially in the red zone, where Andrews and Nick Boyle have already combined for five targets.

Week 3 fantasy sleepers: Defenses

Cleveland Browns vs. Jets (Camenker). Last week, taking the home-team's defense in the Thursday night game worked out pretty well. The Browns were able to limit the Saints and Steelers to 21 points apiece, and with rookie Sam Darnold leading the charge for the Jets, the Browns could put up solid numbers. They're a good streamer this week -- if you're daring enough to trust them.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Colts (Iyer). The Colts are looking good, but Andrew Luck is still committing turnovers.

Dallas Cowboys @ Seahawks (Lutovsky). The Cowboys are second in sacks (9) while the Seahawks have allowed the most (12). Even in Seattle, we like the Cowboys to have a high floor.