Week 3 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings: The return of Carson Wentz

The Philadelphia Eagles had an incredible run to the Super Bowl last season and the stretch run came without their star quarterback, Carson Wentz. Finally though, the City of Brotherly Love will see their QB1 again in game action when Wentz returns against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. The question is, how will he look and more importantly, what should his fantasy owners expect?

[Week 3 rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

If you drafted Wentz, you did it hoping he could repeat what he did last season before he got hurt. Our analysts have low expectations in Wentz’s return. A show-me game would make everyone feel better about him being all the way back from his injury.

Of course, Patrick Mahomes is leading the pack at QB, but who ranks under him for Week 3?

2018 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings

