Week 3 fantasy football TE ranks: The sleeper has awakened

Remember all those takes and articles about Mark Andrews, and how this season looked like his breakout? Well, it seems Andrews was ready, because through two weeks, the Ravens tight end leads the team in targets with 16, and his 220 receiving yards are second only to Marquise Brown (233) on the team. Oh, and he’s the highest-scoring tight end in Yahoo Fantasy through the first two weeks of the season.

[Week 3 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

This week, Andrews will go up against the Kansas City Chiefs, in a highlight matchup of Week 3. Check out where he stands in our experts’ tight end rankings:

2019 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

