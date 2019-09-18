Week 3 Fantasy Football TE Rankings
We all know the tight end position is unreliable. Just look at last week when O.J. Howard got shut out and Will Dissly scored two TDs. Something like that is going to happen every week, and there's only so much fantasy football owners can do about it. But as we get deeper into the season, we can spot trends that can help influence our start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Our Week 3 TE rankings look for anything that can separate the sleepers from the stumblers this week.
Of course, if you own someone like Travis Kelce (vs. Ravens) or Mark Andrews (@ Chiefs), you're feeling pretty good about life. Zach Ertz (vs. Lions), George Kittle (vs. Steelers), and Evan Engram (@ Bucs) fall into that category, too. Of course, we all thought Howard would be there, but he's underwhelmed, to put it mildly, through two weeks, so we have to start reevaluating things.
Here's the good news for Howard (vs. Giants): This week he faces one of the seven teams giving up at least 10 fantasy points per game (non-PPR) to tight ends. He'll need, you know, a target or two, to take advantage of that, but given his talent, the breakout should be coming eventually. We still only slot him at No. 8 because of his usage and favorable matchups for guys like Greg Olsen (@ Cardinals), Vance McDonald (@ 49ers), but Howard should start doing something -- anything -- soon.
Because we're still early in the season, it's tough to know what's real and what isn't. For someone like T.J. Hockenson (@ Eagles), who looked like a must-start after Week 1 and a matchup-based streamer after Week 2, we have to trust the talent and upside. For boring veterans like Austin Hooper (Colts) and Delanie Walker (@ Jaguars), we're trusting the targets. In Jason Witten's case, it's the steady red-zone looks, though we have to balance that with how low his floor is if he doesn't score.
There's no exact science to this position (aside from drafting Kelce in the second round), but digging into the numbers can help you find your best option.
Week 3 Fantasy TE Rankings
These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues.
1
Travis Kelce, KC vs. BAL. Baltimore has allowed the fourth fewest stand fantasy points per game (FPPG) to TEs, but it helps they've faced the Dolphins and Cardinals. Kelce will be just fine, as always.
2
Zach Ertz, PHI vs. DET. No DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery means a big uptick in targets for Ertz, just like in the second half last week.
3
Evan Engram, NYG @ TB.
4
George Kittle, SF vs. PIT.
5
Mark Andrews, BAL @ KC.
6
Greg Olsen, CAR @ ARZ. Arizona has allowed 100-plus yards and a touchdown to T.J. Hockenson and Mark Andrews this year. Even if Kyle Allen is under center for the Panthers, Olsen should be heavily involved.
7
Vance McDonald, PIT @ SF. The "Revenge Game" for McDonald isn't why we like him. His two short TDs from Mason Rudolph don't hurt, but it's really the fact that the Niners gave up two TE TDs to Tampa in Week 1 that were nullified by penalties, then gave up a legit tight end touchdown in Week 2 to Cincinnati. For all the talk of the revamped 49ers' defense, defending the TE might still be a big hole.
8
O.J. Howard, TB vs. NYG. Howard was shut out last week after disappointing in Week 1, and fantasy owners are understandably worried. But coach Bruce Arians has talked about getting Howard more involved this week, and the glorified receiver gets a good matchup against a Giants defense that's allowing 10 standard-league FPPG.
9
Austin Hooper, ATL @ IND.
10
Darren Waller, OAK @ MIN. Waller has been getting a steady stream of targets, catches, and yard, but Minnesota will provide a tougher test after shutting out Jimmy Graham in Week 2 and allowing most of Austin Hooper's production in Week 1 in garbage time.
11
T.J. Hockenson, DET @ PHI. One great game, one horrible game for Hockenson. Philadelphia allowed a semi-fluky TE touchdown in Week 1 and mostly shut down Austin Hooper in Week 2, so this appears to be a neutral matchup, at best. We still like Hockenson as a starter because we expect Detroit to be throwing a lot and we know the kind of upside he has, but clearly the rookie will be up-and-down this season.
12
Delanie Walker, TEN @ JAX.
13
Eric Ebron, IND vs. ATL.
14
Jared Cook, NO @ SEA. Cook was targeted frequently after Teddy Bridgewater entered last week's game. That's a positive. The negative is played poorly, both in terms of catching the ball and blocking. Seattle hasn't been particularly sharp against TEs this year, giving up a pair of touchdowns to Mason Rudolph-to-Vance McDonald TDs last week, so there's plenty of reasons for optimism around Cook. But given the limitations of his role in the Saints offense and Bridgewater's ability, we're only lukewarm on his Week 3 outlook. He can certainly work as a starter, but he's no sure thing.
15
Jimmy Graham, GB vs. DEN. After scoring in Week 1 and getting shut out in Week 2, Graham isn't likely to be on many owners' radars, but it should be noted that Denver has allowed 16 catches (tied for third most) and 143 yards (sixth) to TEs this year. This isn't a bad matchup for the veteran.
16
Jason Witten, DAL vs. MIA. Five of Witten's seven targets have come in the red zone, and he's made good on his chances, catching a touchdown in each of the first two games. Miami was torched by Mark Andrews in Week 1 and even allowed Matt LaCosse to catch both of his targets for 33 yards in Week 2. You can make a strong case Witten should be ranked higher this week, but given his role in the Dallas offense, he's still mostly a TD-or-bust play.
17
Trey Burton, CHI @ WAS. Burton was eased back into action last week, catching two of three targets for five yards. With the Bears offense (read: Mitchell Trubisky) looking stagnant, it's likely fantasy owners are leery of Burton, but Washington hasn't been particularly strong against TEs this year, giving up a good amount of catches and yards to Zach Ertz in Week 1 and allowing a Jason Witten touchdown in Week 2. Burton still has upside, but he's tough to trust right now.
18
David Njoku, CLE vs. LAR. A concussion could force Njoku to miss this game. If he plays, he has his usual boom-or-bust upside, but considering the Rams have shut down Greg Olsen and Jared Cook, he's a little more likely to "bust" this week.
19
Kyle Rudolph, MIN vs. OAK.
20
Jack Doyle, IND vs. ATL. Atlanta tends to funnel passes to TEs and RBs over the middle of the field, so both Doyle and Eric Ebron could pay off in this one.
21
Vernon Davis, WAS vs. CHI. By far the weakest part of Chicago's defense has been covering TEs this year, as the Bears have allowed 15 catches for 133 yards and a score to the position. If Washington can move the ball, it will likely be through Davis, so we might actually be underrating him a bit.
22
Will Dissly, SEA vs. NO. Last week's two TDs against Pittsburgh seem fluky, but Dissly has a chance to carve a role in a Seattle offense still looking for reliable targets. New Orleans is yet to face a team that really features the TE, so it's tough to say if this is a favorable, unfavorable, or neutral matchup. Play Dissly at your own risk.
23
Tyler Higbee, LAR @ CLE. Cleveland shut down the Jets TEs in Week 2 -- which is about the first time they've limited TEs since the start of last year. Higbee and Gerald Everett have alternated higher snap counts in the first two weeks, but Everett was featured more last week, so it's tough to say which has more upside here, but we're giving the slight nod to Higbee who actually scored in Week 1.
24
Gerald Everett, LAR @ CLE
25
Tyler Eiferet, CIN @ BUF.
26
Geoff Swaim, JAX vs. TEN
27
C.J. Uzomah CIN @ BUF.
28
Matt LaCosse, NE vs. NYJ
29
Noah Fant, DEN @ GB.
30
Mike Gesicki, MIA @ DAL.