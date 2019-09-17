Week 3 fantasy football QB rankings: Tom Brady to continue feasting?

Tom Brady is currently enjoying a raucous start to the 2019 season. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is currently amongst the top-five scoring quarterbacks in Yahoo fantasy, ahead of the likes of Deshaun Watson, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, and Russell Wilson. Talk about playing past your ADP through two weeks, am I right?

Sure, the Patriots have benefitted from a less-than-difficult schedule so far (See: Easy as hell), but surrounded by arguably the best weapons of his career and behind a strong O-line, the #GOAT could be on the verge of one of his best fantasy seasons ever.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Week 3 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

He gets another cupcake matchup in Week 3 against the faltering Jets. See how he stacks up in our experts’ QB rankings:

2019 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

