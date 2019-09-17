Week 3 fantasy football kicker ranks: Robbie Gould could see boost in rising offense
The San Francisco 49ers put up 41 points in Week 2, as everything was working on offense for Kyle Shanahan and Jimmy Garoppolo. As fantasy players we all want to have assets from juggernaut, point-scoring offenses, and everyone rostering their kicker could see a boost from him if this type of high-scoring continues.
Robbie Gould and the 9ers will go up against a Pittsburgh Steelers team who just lost their starting QB and seem to be heading in the wrong direction very fast:
