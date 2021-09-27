Week 3 Fantasy Football Booms and Busts: Buffalo back in business

It’s been three weeks, and we’ve seen all temperatures with the Buffalo Bills offense.

Opening day, the Bills came out cold — and were deservedly beaten by Pittsburgh.

Week 2, the Buffalo offense warmed somewhat — but the 35-0 victory over Miami was also a bit misleading. Buffalo didn’t meet its normal level of efficiency.

Time for concern? Forget all that. Buffalo invited Washington to town in Week 3, and quickly directed the WFT defense to the woodshed.

Josh Allen was back in MVP-candidate form, throwing for 358 yards and four touchdowns, almost effortlessly. Allen wasn’t sacked or intercepted on the day, and he didn’t even need to run much (just nine yards), though he added another score on the ground. Buffalo finished with a 43-21 victory, but it felt like a game where Allen and Friends could name the score.

Quarterback Josh Allen accounted for five total touchdowns in an impressive win over Washington. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Stefon Diggs was the lone signature player Washington was able to contain — 10 Diggs targets netted a modest 6-62-0 line. But Emmanuel Sanders (5-94-2) continues to age gracefully, while Cole Beasley (11-98-0 on 13 targets) kept the chains moving. Zack Moss added 60 yards by land, 31 by air, and a touchdown catch. Meanwhile, Devin Singletary didn’t do much — 11 for 26 on the ground, and one catch that went nowhere.

Get used to Allen’s pinball stats, the schedule is a daisy. Houston waits in Week 4, and then it’s Kansas City and Tennessee — two teams that haven’t shown much on defense. The Jaguars and Jets highlight the schedule in early November.

Perhaps Diggs would belong in the second round if we redrafted today, but Allen is who we thought he was. Beasley turned into an ADP bargain, and Sanders is the rare 30-something receiver that still has juice left. Moss wasn’t active in Week 1, but he’s had the better of the backfield value since then. He’s at least a flex at this point, and maybe a lower-end RB2 in some formats.

Washington has to go back to the drawing board

The offense had just 13 first downs, while the vaunted — and apparently, grossly overrated — defense has played poorly every week. Buffalo finished with 29 first downs and 481 yards of offense.

Antonio Gibson’s sluggish day was bailed out by one electric 73-yard touchdown catch. Logan Thomas had an early fumble, but at least tacked on a garbage-time touchdown late. Terry McLaurin's snappiest highlight was a first-half tackle, one of two picks Taylor Heinicke threw on the day. The best news for the WFT — they have a solid chance to win at Atlanta next week.

More Week 3 reaction to come...