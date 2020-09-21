Week 3 Fantasy Defense Rankings: Sleepers, busts, waiver-wire D/ST streamers to target

With two weeks now in the books, fantasy football owners know a lot more about D/ST matchups. With a two-game sample, it's a bit easier to identify the strongest defenses, potential sleepers, and the teams with the best waiver wire pickups to stream. Our Week 3 fantasy defense rankings will take these factors into account, but we have to acknowledge the potential impact of injuries, particularly when QBs are involved.

Week 3 is certainly a time to rely on matchup-based sleepers, as a handful of the top fantasy football defenses are taking on tough offenses. The Chiefs and Ravens would normally draw some starting consideration, but they're taking on each other in what could be a high-scoring game. The same can be said of the Packers-Saints game. That knocks out four defenses that normally would rank in the top half of D/ST rankings.

Further complicating the rankings are some matchups between weaker teams. The Jaguars and Dolphins are usually good teams to stream against, but they're playing against each other in a Thursday Night Football contest that will probably be too difficult to predict. If we have to pick one, we'll recommend the Jaguars D because at least you know Gardner Minshew will score.

Speaking of streamers, the Chargers (vs. Panthers), Cardinals (vs. Lions), and Colts (vs. Jets) all have favorable matchups at home and could be scooped off the waiver wire. In a sneakier matchup, Washington and the Browns are playing against each other, so both of those defenses will work their way into streamer territory because both quarterbacks are prone to turnovers. That could be a low-scoring game, so don't be afraid to trust either unit.

The Giants could also be worth streaming if Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) is out. They have a decent enough defensive line to cause problems for Nick Mullens and force some turnovers in addition to get some sacks.

7Philadelphia Eagles vs. Bengals. Yes, the Eagles have allowed an average of 32 points per game to open the season, but they are still taking on a rookie quarterback making just his second start on the road. The Bengals don't have a very good offensive line, and Joe Burrow has been sacked three times in each of his first two games. If the Eagles can get pressure on the Bengals, they will have a chance to rack up some solid sack numbers. That gives them a high floor in a week that is tough on defensive streamers.

Week 3 Fantasy Defense Rankings