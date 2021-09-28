Week 3 Fantasy Bad Beats: The dreaded kneel-down strikes

Did you suffer a crushing loss in Week 3, by way of a last-second defeat or a blowout?

Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 3 and every week of the 2021 fantasy football season.

Speaking of Week 3, there were a lot of surprising performances, random touchdown scorers, and eye-opening results, but even when all that happens, there is one key part of football that all fantasy managers despise.

The victory-formation kneel-down. As you know, the kneel-down counts in fantasy as negative rush yards — aka, negative yardage for the quarterback.

And our bad beat of the week comes courtesy of an end-of-game Dak Prescott kneel-down, but what makes this one even worse is that not only was the Prescott fantasy manager leading by .10 points, but Prescott actually ENTERED the game after spending the late stages of the fourth quarter on the bench FOR THE KNEEL DOWN.

Just like that, a 112.32-112.22 victory turned into a 112.12-112.22 defeat. Brutal.

And we have our honorable mention this week goes to a manager who got utterly garbage-timed by Jalen Hurts ...