Week 3 Fantasy Bad Beats: When a victory formation costs you dearly
When you hear the phrase, “Bend the knee” in Game of Thrones, things don’t usually go well. But in football, bending the knee usually means the game is over; a victory has been seized and a loss has been delivered. The same goes for Week 3 of Yahoo Fantasy Football, when a couple of bent knees delivered the baddest of beats to an unlucky player.
On this edition of Bad Beats, Andy Behrens hears the tale of a fantasy player whose W or defeat rested with Ben Roethlisberger on Monday Night Football — his opponent’s starting quarterback.
Big Ben had an excellent game, one that pushed this player on the edge of a loss. Roethlisberger’s last completion of the matchup put this player’s opponent up by just one-tenth of a point. It’s pretty much over, right?
Not so fast. There was still time on the clock — still a couple more snaps to be had in the matchup. But of course, what do quarterbacks do when it’s time to seal the game?
You get where this is going. Yep, a few kneel-downs turned the outcome of the matchup.
In our Dishonorable Mention of the week, Andy hears about a player who picked up veteran kicker Dan Bailey in what was supposed to be a blowout in Minnesota, where Vikings fantasy assets were all set to feast. Yeah, that didn’t happen.
