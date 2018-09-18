Week 3 DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for cash games

Our DraftKings cash lineup hit easily Week 1 and gave us more of a sweat Week 2, but made it -- no thanks to the Jarvis Landry and George Kittle hype trains I jumped aboard, but hearts for the 4X value from Melvin Gordon and Babytron. We weren't edging our way past 135 DraftKings points without those picks. With that in mind, I'm constructing my NFL DFS Week 3 cash lineup with one motto: Don't screw up.

This week's lineup features no stacks, but all of the one-offs except maybe one are guaranteed high volume in matchups we can more than live with.

NFL Week 3 DraftKings Cash Lineup

QB Drew Brees, NO @ ATL ($6,400): Brees cost $400 more in Week 1 against a Bucs defense that projected as one of the league's worst. Going on the road will affect his price, but this seems like an overcorrection on a slow Week 2 against an underrated Browns D. Meanwhile, Cam Newton topped 30 in ATL, where Saints-Falcons will face off in what is currently projected as the week's No. 2 Vegas game total.

RB Tevin Coleman, ATL vs. NO ($6,400): Coleman gets a serious price adjustment since last week's was set before unexpected news broke on Devonta Freeman's injury timetable. Coleman still makes for a relative bargain since Freeman's typical price point would be closer to $7K-plus.

RB Giovani Bernard, CIN @ CAR ($5,900): Bernard averaged just over five catches per game last December with Joe Mixon injured, including a 23-carry, 116-yard day in Week 16. Mixon played Baltimore with a $6,100 price tag then, so we're taking the $200 discount on an offense that's shown massive improvement over 2017.

WR Davante Adams, GB @ WAS ($7,000): Adams' 12 targets tied for fifth in Week 2, even with Green Bay holding positive game script throughout. Throw in another three red-zone targets -- a score, a debatable incomplete call, and a drop while pulling free from a missed PI — to bolster the value of Adams' usage.

WR Emmanuel Sanders, DEN @ BAL ($6,400): Sanders ranks ninth among WRs in both catches and receptions, so from that perspective we get a slight bargain here at WR14 price. Manny likely sees a ton of Baltimore slot CB Tavon Young, who's allowed a 149.5 pass rating and seven catches on eight targets.

WR Robert, Woods, LAR vs. LAC ($5,100): No Ram out-targeted Woods in Week 2. He could've cleared 20 DK points by plenty if Jared Goff was able to connect with his open receiver in the end zone. Cooks has a higher ceiling at $,7000, but in cash I'll take the nearly $2K in cap space and comparable floor.

TE George Kittle, SF @ KC ($4,500): Yes, back on the Kittle hype train. Jesse James just gashed KC for 138 yards after topping 50 only once last season. I'm getting at least some exposure to the week's highest Vegas game point total at a reasonable price -- and for a tight end ranking fourth in targets.

FLEX Jamaal Williams, GB @ WAS ($4,800): The clear lead back in an Aaron Rodgers offense is going sub-$5K. Williams hasn't exactly looked electric with his top-10 carry total, but pass pro should keep him on the field in a high-snap capacity. Williams also saw tough game flow against Chicago and a tough matchup versus Minny.

DST Texans vs. Giants ($2,800): Eli Manning took six sacks Monday night as the retooled Giants offensive line — no Giants starting OL spot featuring the same player as last season — struggled to pick up the Cowboys' stunts. Bonus if Jadeveon Clowney returns to join Whitney Mercilus and a healthy J.J. Watt.