Week 3 delivers one of the worst fantasy bad beats we've ever seen

Did you suffer a crushing loss in Week 3, by way of a last-second defeat or a blowout?

Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 3 and every week of the fantasy football season.

Speaking of Week 3, some very bad beats were dished out, but this one is especially bad because it happened twice in a row. A fantasy gamer named John — sporting a powerful fantasy team containing the likes of Lamar Jackson, Julio Jones, and Odell Beckham Jr. — suffered not one, but TWO back-to-back Ls in heartbreaking fashion.

The first came courtesy of a stat correction, the second thanks to the very last play of Monday Night Football: A sack of Case Keenum, the Bears defense’s fourth of the night. All told, both losses were by a combined margin of less than half a point — yikes.

This season, “Fantasy Bad Beats” will feature a new segment called “Blowout of the Week,” and in Week 3, players were crushed left and right after Saquon Barkley departed ...