Week 20 Fantasy basketball player predictions

By Armando Marsal

Special to Yahoo Sports

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Fantasy basketball sleepers can be categorized as players who are seeing an increased role due to an injury and/or rotation change, as well as players who may have a favorable schedule with a reasonable amount of games for the week. On the other hand, fantasy basketball busts will focus on notable players who you will most likely have to start in your lineups anyway, but may have fewer games for the week and/or potentially tougher matchups. It’s difficult to bench anyone in fantasy basketball, but tempering your expectations for their production this week might be the best way to go about it.

The All Star break is behind us and truth be told, I was underwhelmed with the dunk contest this season, which as I mentioned last week, is my favorite part of the event. On the bright side, the time off gave me some extra time to fine tune my grilling skills and spend some time with my family. After all, these are two of my favorite things to do. I will add, that during this NBA hiatus, I did make one of my best steaks yet.

[Make sports predictions to win cash prizes with Yahoo Fantasy Slate. Play for free]

Right before the break, Enes Kanter signed with Portland and for those who thought that he would have an impact on Jusuf Nurkic, it does not appear to be the case so far. Aside from that, there are many players returning from injuries this week and this will almost certainly affect rotations, minutes, usage, and production for some players. One player that has not been affected is Kenneth Faried, who is still producing solid numbers with Clint Capela back. Capela has also not been affected by Faried’s presence, making them two quality big men.

As per usual, I will dig into the upcoming week and go over some player predictions.

Sleepers

Story continues

The Pelicans announced that they will be limiting Anthony Davis’ minutes the rest of the season. It appears that they are trying to prevent any serious injury to Davis and also preparing for life without him, as he expressed he will not re-sign with the team once his contract expires.

This should open up opportunities to others on this team, and so far Diallo has capitalized on this situation. In each of the last two games, Diallo has double-doubled and has played no less than 19 minutes. So far in the month of February, he has scored at least 12 points and grabbed no less than eight rebounds in any game he has played 19 or more minutes.

Diallo is no Davis, and there will be some frustrating evenings for the young man, but the opportunity should continue to be there for him the rest of the way. The Pelicans play four times this week and draw two very strong matchups for Diallo against the Lakers and Suns, both of which are yielding over 55 Yahoo fantasy points per game to the position, as well as, 24+ points and 17+ rebounds per game.

Diallo is owned in just 11 percent of Yahoo leagues, so there’s a good chance he is still available in yours. You can also consider him a strong DFS value play so long as his price remains cheap.

Kent Bazemore SG/SF, Atlanta Hawks

With Kevin Huerter on the shelf with an ankle injury, Bazemore has moved into the starting lineup and has played over 30 minutes in each of the two games back from the All Star break. When Bazemore gets minutes, he’s been pretty solid in past years and so far that has been the case in each of the last two contests.

During that stretch, he has averaged 33.5 minutes, 17.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 0.6 assists, and 0.5 blocks per game.

[Batter up: Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for free today]

Known for his defense, Bazemore is a great source of steals, aside from his offensive production. He can hurt you in field goal percentage on some nights and is not huge on assists, but will contribute in just about all other categories.

The Hawks play four times this week and all four contests come against defenses ranking 20th or worst in defensive rating, making this a good week to plug in Bazemore into your lineups. So long as Huerter remains out, Bazemore should continue to see the minutes.

He is as hot as my cup of coffee is at the time I am writing the article, and that will eventually cool off just like Bazemore will too, but for now he should be rostered in most formats. He remains available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Wright is seeing more minutes for the Grizzlies in recent games, averaging 28.2 minutes per game over his last five. During that stretch, he has averaged 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game.

He is far from consistent and is not taking full advantage of the playing time, but the fact that he is out on the court really does make him an appealing option in deeper leagues. This week the Grizzlies play four times. They face off against the Lakers, Bulls, Mavericks, and Thunder. Of the four teams, two play at a top-four pace and one team ranks 24th in defense rating.

For those of you looking for a filet mignon at the guard position, Wright is not your guy, but if you’re ok with a well-cooked sirloin steak, he can be just that on any given night. Considering this week’s schedule and his minutes, it would not be shocking to see him have some solid performances. He is available in over 90 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Malik Beasley PG/SG, Denver Nuggets

Beasley continues to play a big role for the Nuggets and for some reason is still available in 50 percent of Yahoo leagues. Since January 1st, he has averaged 29.3 minutes, 16.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game.

Malik Beasley has seemingly been unaffected by the return of a pair of Nuggets studs. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Granted, Gary Harris and Isaiah Thomas are back, making this a crowded backcourt, but so far it does not appear that their return will impact Beasley too much. Not to mention, he has been playing too good to see a major reduction in playing time.

The Nuggets play three times this week, with two contests coming against teams that play up in pace and one against a team ranked 23rd in defense rating. So long as Beasley continues to see minutes and produce like he has been doing, he should be on fantasy rosters in most formats.

Dwight Powell PF/C, Dallas Mavericks

Powell is starting to get into an offensive groove, scoring double-digit points in all but one of his last seven games. During that stretch, he has averaged 26.1 minutes, 12.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.3 blocks, while shooting 50.9 percent.

His lack of defense really caps his ceiling, but he is still the most appealing big man on the Mavericks front court. Dallas plays three games this week, against the Grizzlies, Clippers, and Pacers. The Grizzlies and Pacers are no walks in the park, but the Clippers do allow the most Yahoo fantasy points per game to opposing bigs, to go along with 26 points and 16.9 boards.

Powell is unlikely to light up the scoreboard on any given night, but he is a good source of points, rebounds, and field goal percentage. He remains available in over 80 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Busts

Anthony Davis C, New Orleans Pelicans

Davis once again falls into the bust category and will likely be considered a potential bust on any given week moving forward after the team announced that they will be limiting his minutes the rest of the season. Aside from the restricted minutes, chances are that Davis will not play on the second night of a back-to-back.

This is really unfortunate for Davis owners, as he is one of the best fantasy players in the league when fully healthy and on the court. As I said in the last article I talked about Davis, when active, I am not benching him even on limited minutes because as we saw on Friday against the Pacers, he put up 15 points with eight boards, four dimes, one block, and one steal in just 20 minutes.

What I will say is that fantasy owners should temper expectations for Davis and understand that due to the limited minutes, the ceiling is capped. This week the Pelicans play four times and have back-to-back contests, so chances are you will likely get three games from Davis this week.

Jrue Holiday PG, New Orleans Pelicans

Davis is not the only player that the Pelicans intend on cutting back minutes for the rest of the way, as they announced that Holiday would see his minutes limited the rest of the year. Since the announcement, Holiday has played 25 and 33 minutes, and he has still produced solid numbers.

Considering his per minute production, it is tough to see a situation where Holiday becomes a player you cannot count on. That said, on nights where his minutes are cut back, his ceiling is capped and the numbers we are used to seeing him produce will likely not be there.

This week, the Pelicans play four times and draw some favorable matchups, so benching Holiday is not really an option. However, I am tempering my expectations due to the minutes limit.

Jamaal Murray PG, Denver Nuggets

Murray has been up and down since returning from a six-game absence. He started off with two strong performances, but has cooled down in his last three games. The Nuggets play three times this week — two games come against defenses ranking top four in defense rating.

While Murray still produces enough to warrant him a start on most fantasy teams, this week could be an underwhelming one, considering his opponents. He is still going to get you steals and assists, but his scoring could be down a bit.

Most fantasy owners cannot afford to sit him, and understandably so, but temper expectations this week. On the bright side, he does get one good game against the Pelicans, which is one of the worst defenses in the league and a great one-on-one matchup for Murray. This is a matchup where he can have a ceiling game, so definitely have him in your lineup that day and you may even want to consider him in a DFS tournament play that evening as well, so long as the price is right.

That’s it for this week, feel free to reach out to me with any questions on the Twitter machine @Armando_Marsal. Good luck to everyone this week!

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast