Week 2 takeaways: Cam Newton era in New England off to encouraging start

New England came one yard short of upsetting the Seattle Seahawks — which is pretty ironic — but looking at the big picture, the Patriots should be encouraged with what they witnessed in their loss Sunday night. The primary reason: Cam Newton.

Newton was comfortable in the pocket, in command, and his accuracy and throwing mechanics were dramatically improved, which has been a shortcoming throughout his career. Statistically, this was apparent, as the Patriots QB was 30-of-44 with 397 yards, three total touchdowns (two rushing) and drove his team down the field with two big drives late in the fourth quarter against the Seahawks. He looked unstoppable at times, as Newton led the NFL in Week 2 with downfield throws over 10-plus yards (15 total), according to Pro Football Focus.

Replacing Tom Brady was always going to be an uphill climb for the Patriots, but there’s a legitimate case to be made that they actually upgraded the position, given the type of personnel they have offensively. That would be an incredible accomplishment.

It is still hard to comprehend how New England was able to acquire a player of this magnitude for basically the league minimum, even with his health concerns, when QB-needy teams paid a premium for a solution. The Indianapolis Colts paid $25 million for Philip Rivers, the Chicago Bears gave away a draft pick and a sizeable chunk of cap space for backup Nick Foles, while Carolina, his former team, is 0-2 with his replacement Teddy Bridgewater making over $20 million. All of those organizations had to be shaking their heads watching the 31-year-old’s performance on Sunday, while Newton clearly made the right call to bet on himself and pair with Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels.

Here are some other takeaways from Week 2:

Russell Wilson, Josh Allen early MVP candidates

As well as Newton played against Seattle, he was the inferior quarterback in the game as Russell Wilson is the best player in the NFL to start the season.

As Arun Srinivasan of Yahoo Sports Canada pointed out last week, the Seahawks have adapted their offense to a more modern philosophy, unlocking the passing game in Seattle. Wilson threw five touchdowns against the stingy Patriots secondary and now leads the league in passer rating and touchdown passes. His 82.5 percent completion percentage is the highest in NFL history through two weeks of a season, which for comparison’s sake is more than 10 points higher than the mark set by Aaron Rodgers — another QB having a fantastic year. Wilson could not have had a better start.

Slightly behind him in terms of top QB play hasn’t been Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson, it’s been Josh Allen, who like Newton, has shown dramatically improved mechanics, footwork and accuracy (completing 70 percent of his passes). On Sunday, he became the first Bills quarterback to throw for 400-plus passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in a game. Allen is usually a source of jokes and memes on social media, but no one is laughing now.

Josh Allen already this season:

▫️Back-to-back 300+ yard tasing games (his first two ever)

▫️First Bills QB with 400+ passing yards, 4 TD and 0 INT in a game

▫️First Bills QB with back-to-back 300+ yard passing games in 18 years

▫️Completing 70.4% of passes with 6 TD, 0 INT — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 21, 2020

To be fair, Allen has played against lighter competition in the Dolphins and Jets, but that should not take away from his production, as he has back-to-back games of over 300-plus yards and is connecting well with new teammate Stefon Diggs, who looks badly missed in Minnesota. The race between Allen and Newton should be fascinating in the AFC East.

Dan Quinn, Matt Patricia, Adam Gase on the chopping block

Dan Quinn has witnessed some rough losses in his coaching career — Super Bowl 49 at the goal line with Seattle and the 28-3 blown lead in Super Bowl 51 — and Sunday’s meltdown by the Falcons has to rank up right there. The Falcons became the first team since 1933 to lose a game despite scoring 39 points and having 0 turnovers.

