Week 2 Fantasy Wrap Podcast: Superhero quarterbacks and draft pick regrets

Subscribe to the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts

Week 2’s Sunday slate of games has come and gone, and we saw some outrageous quarterback performances — oh, you thought Fitzmagic was just a one week thing? Liz Loza, Scott Pianowski, and Matt Harmon break down the herculean outings of Patrick Mahomes, Ben Roethlisberger — who seems to only wear his best superhero cape when he’s at home — and yes, Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Our experts also touch upon a few of the biggest questions that were left unanswered in Week 2, like Josh Gordon’s future, the 49ers backfield situation, and of course, the one that has undoubtedly already begun to haunt fantasy owners: what’s wrong with David Johnson?

Later, the trio discusses players who have fantasy owners worried because of sluggish starts (Deshaun Watson, what’s wrong?).

They wrap up with waiver-wire options you should consider as we look ahead to Week 3.

Remember to rate, review and subscribe on your podcast provider of choice and send us your questions for future episodes on Twitter @YahooFantasy.

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Scott @scott_pianowski

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB