Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: Tight end
The tight end position was the one that was decimated most by injuries in the first week of the season. With Delanie Walker and Greg Olsen both going down, there will be a handful of new players included in our Week 2 TE rankings. There are also going to be a lot more streaming options and waiver pickups who will make for some difficult start/sit decisions depending on matchups.
There were also some breakout performances in Week 1 from players you've probably never heard of. Will Dissly? He put up over 100 yards and a TD. In a Seahawks offense that may lack offensive weaponry in the wake of Doug Baldwin's injury, he could be a potential pickup and a low-end streamer. Other good streaming options include Eric Ebron (@ Redskins), Antonio Gates (@ Bills), and Jared Cook (@ Broncos).
At tight end, sometimes it's best just to go with the high-upside flyer early in the season. There is little consistency at the position if you don't have a top option, so going with a guy you have confidence in can sometimes be the best option. So, this week, especially for Walker and Olsen owners, just try and trust your gut, and, of course, our rankings.
Week 2 Rankings:
Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: TE
These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues
1
Zach Ertz, Eagles @ Buccaneers. Nick Foles might still be at the helm for the Eagles, but Ertz could still be a top-TE this week. The Bucs defense just surrendered 40 points to the Saints and the TEs on the Saints totaled 5.9 fantasy points. Considering that Ertz is much more talented than what the Saints have and that he might be the 1B option in the Eagles passing attack, he can be trusted as a top TE in Week 2.
2
Jordan Reed, Redskins vs. Colts. Reed caught 4-of-5 targets from Alex Smith and turned them into 48 yards and a TD. He looks back to his old self and as long as he's healthy, he can be a TE1. Against a weak Colts defense, Reed should have a good chance to put up top-tier numbers, especially if Smith continues to target his backs and TEs more than his receivers.
3
Travis Kelce, Chiefs @ Steelers
4
Rob Gronkowski, Patriots @ Jaguars. Yeah, the Jaguars have a tough defense. No, you can't sit Gronk.
5
Evan Engram, Giants @ Cowboys. Engram only had two catches for 18 yards in Week 1, but he was facing a really tough Jaguars defense. The Cowboys defense did well to limit the Panthers TEs in Week 1, but Greg Olsen was injured in that contest, so that could have skewed the numbers. Either was, Engram can be trusted as a starter in Week 2.
6
Trey Burton, Bears vs. Seahawks. Burton was a minor disappointment in Week 1, as he caught just one pass for 15 yards. However, he saw six targets, good for second on the team, and will be taking on the Seahawks defense that just allowed Case Keenum to throw for 329 yards. Burton has upside if he can get more open, as he still appears to be the clear-cut No. 2 receiving option for the Bears.
7
Kyle Rudolph, Vikings @ Packers. Rudolph is one of the best red-zone threats in the league. He only had two targets from Kirk Cousins, which is a minor concern, but he will still be one of the go-to targets inside the 20, as evidenced by his Week 1 TD. That upside, plus a favorable matchup with the Packers defense, makes Rudolph a solid start this week.
8
Jared Cook, Raiders @ Broncos. The Broncos just allowed a fourth-round rookie TE to score 16.5 fantasy points, and Cook destroyed the Rams for 180 yards. He is one of the week's top streaming options.
9
Jack Doyle, Colts @ Redskins. The Redskins were one of the worst teams against TEs in 2017, allowing 8.7 FPPG at the position. They should have allowed a similar number on Sunday, but Ricky Seals-Jones dropped a potential TD. The Colts seem to be using their TEs a lot more, so Doyle could be a really good play after seeing 10 targets and catching seven passes for 60 yards in the season opener.
10
Jimmy Graham, Packers vs. Vikings. Graham didn't do much against the Bears, as Aaron Rodgers looked to Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, and Geronimo Allison for most of the evening. Still, Graham is a TD threat and he did see four targets last week, so he has top 10 upside in Week 2.
11
George Kittle, 49ers vs. Lions. Kittle led the 49ers in targets (9), catches (5), and receiving yards (90). He has a tremendous amount of upside, especially if he can grab a TD against the Lions.
12
Antonio Gates, Chargers @ Bills. The Bills just allowed 47 points to the Ravens. The Baltimore TEs combined to catch nine passes for 103 yards. Gates will have a chance to put up big numbers and is always a red-zone threat. That makes him an ideal streamer in Week 2.
13
Eric Ebron, Colts @ Redskins. Ebron caught four passes for 51 yards and a TD in the season opener. He could be a red-zone threat and will have a chance to put up some yardage with Doyle receiving extra attention.
14
Ben Watson, Saints vs. Browns. Watson caught four passes for 44 yards in the opener and the Browns may have trouble covering all the Saints weapons. Watson can be streamed in Week 2 and has the potential to be a low-end TE1.
15
Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals @ Rams. Seals-Jones would have had a better opener if he hadn't dropped a TD. That said, the Rams just allowed 180 yards to Jared Cook, so Seals-Jones could have some appeal as a sleeper. Still, it's hard to trust him as a TE1 after his disappointing performance in the season opener.
16
David Njoku, Browns @ Saints
17
Tyler Eifert, Bengals vs. Ravens
18
Cameron Brate, Bucs vs. Eagles
19
O.J. Howard, Bucs vs. Eagles
20
Luke Willson, Lions @ 49ers
21
Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars vs. Patriots
22
Will Dissly, Seahawks @ Bears. Dissly had over 100 yards and a TD against the Broncos. That said, the Broncos are very weak against TEs (third-worst in 2017) so that has to be taken with a grain of salt. The Bears are much better against TEs, so Dissly is only worth a speculative start if you have nothing else at the position.
23
Charles Clay, Bills vs. Chargers
24
Jesse James, Steelers vs. Chiefs
25
Austin Hooper, Falcons vs. Panthers