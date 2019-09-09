Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker

Sporting News

The season's opening week wasn't without missed extra points from kickers you'd never heard of before (and one who's been around since the '90s). Thankfully, some of the players who were near the top of our rankings, like Harrison Butker and Greg Zuerlein, still looked like proven options. We're sticking with the sure things at the top of our Week 2 fantasy kicker rankings -- the few that there are.

There's really no such a thing as kicker sleepers, although some matchups are certainly better than others. Unless you have one of the players who are release candidates for Week 2, it makes sense to stick with the kicker you drafted for at least another week.

Reminder: These rankings will be adjusted throughout week, so check back often for the latest updates!

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

3 Harrison Butker, KC @ OAK

Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kicker

1

Justin Tucker, BAL vs. ARZ

2

Greg Zuerlein, LAR vs. NO

3

Harrison Butker, KC @ OAK

4

Wil Lutz, NO @ LAR

5

Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU vs. JAX

6

Stephen Gostkowski, NE @ MIA

7

Matt Bryant, ATL vs. PHI

8

Jake Elliott, PHI @ ATL

9

Brett Maher, DAL @ WAS

10

Jason Myers, SEA @ PIT

11

Joey Slye, CAR vs. TB

12

Dan Bailey, MIN @ GB

13

Aldrick Rosas, NYG vs. BUF

14

Michael Badgley, LAC @ DET

15

Matt Prater, DET vs. LAC

16

Mason Crosby, GB vs. MIN

17

Robbie Gould, SF @ CIN

18

Daniel Carlson, OAK vs. KC

19

Eddy Pineiro, CHI @ DEN

20

Chris Boswell, PIT vs. SEA

21

Brandon McManus, DEN vs. CHI

22

Austin Seibert, CLE @ NYJ

23

Adam Vinatieri, IND @ TEN

24

Josh Lambo, JAX @ HOU

25

Cairo Santos, TEN vs. IND

26

Dustin Hopkins, WAS vs. DAL

27

Randy Bullock, CIN vs. SF

28

Stephen Hauschka, BUF @ NYG

29

Jason Sanders, MIA vs. NE

30

Kaare Vedvik, NYJ vs. CLE

31

Matt Gay, TB @ CAR

32

Zane Gonzalez, ARZ @ BAL

What to Read Next