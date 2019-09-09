Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker
The season's opening week wasn't without missed extra points from kickers you'd never heard of before (and one who's been around since the '90s). Thankfully, some of the players who were near the top of our rankings, like Harrison Butker and Greg Zuerlein, still looked like proven options. We're sticking with the sure things at the top of our Week 2 fantasy kicker rankings -- the few that there are.
There's really no such a thing as kicker sleepers, although some matchups are certainly better than others. Unless you have one of the players who are release candidates for Week 2, it makes sense to stick with the kicker you drafted for at least another week.
Reminder: These rankings will be adjusted throughout week, so check back often for the latest updates!
1
Justin Tucker, BAL vs. ARZ
2
Greg Zuerlein, LAR vs. NO
3
Harrison Butker, KC @ OAK
4
Wil Lutz, NO @ LAR
5
Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU vs. JAX
6
Stephen Gostkowski, NE @ MIA
7
Matt Bryant, ATL vs. PHI
8
Jake Elliott, PHI @ ATL
9
Brett Maher, DAL @ WAS
10
Jason Myers, SEA @ PIT
11
Joey Slye, CAR vs. TB
12
Dan Bailey, MIN @ GB
13
Aldrick Rosas, NYG vs. BUF
14
Michael Badgley, LAC @ DET
15
Matt Prater, DET vs. LAC
16
Mason Crosby, GB vs. MIN
17
Robbie Gould, SF @ CIN
18
Daniel Carlson, OAK vs. KC
19
Eddy Pineiro, CHI @ DEN
20
Chris Boswell, PIT vs. SEA
21
Brandon McManus, DEN vs. CHI
22
Austin Seibert, CLE @ NYJ
23
Adam Vinatieri, IND @ TEN
24
Josh Lambo, JAX @ HOU
25
Cairo Santos, TEN vs. IND
26
Dustin Hopkins, WAS vs. DAL
27
Randy Bullock, CIN vs. SF
28
Stephen Hauschka, BUF @ NYG
29
Jason Sanders, MIA vs. NE
30
Kaare Vedvik, NYJ vs. CLE
31
Matt Gay, TB @ CAR
32
Zane Gonzalez, ARZ @ BAL