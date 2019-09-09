You can't completely disregard the season's opening week when it comes to fantasy, but you also shouldn't overreact. OK, now that that boring, boilerplate company line is out of the way...Lamar Jackson is the new Michael Vick, Baker Mayfield sucks, and Ben Roethlisberger is D-U-N, done! Our Week 2 fantasy QB rankings should be 1. Patrick Mahomes, 2. Jackson, 3. Gardner Minshew's mustache, 4-32. Who cares?

See, that's more fun, right? OK, the truth, as always, is somewhere in the middle. Certain QBs looked great (Jackson, Dak Prescott, Tom Brady); other highly ranked guys struggled (Roethlisberger, Jared Goff, Aaron Rodgers). Things will even out in Week 2, but how much? We're expecting bounce-back efforts from Goff (back at home in a favorable matchup), Matt Ryan (ditto), and Mayfield. We're not quite as excited about Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers, and Jameis Winston, but given their talent levels and the state of this position, all are still in the discussion for a starting spot.

And that's going to be the prevailing theme with this position all year long. Matthew Stafford can put up big numbers one week, be ranked No. 21 the next, and still realistically be just as much of a tough start-or-sit call as whoever is ranked No. 12. Even without Tyreek Hill, we know Patrick Mahomes II will be in the top five, and Brady might find himself there for a while given his stable of WRs, but the rest of the signal-callers will be in a constant state of flux. The good news is it's not difficult to find a good one; the bad news is that even with just two QBs on your roster, you might not always pick the right one.

Week 2 Fantasy QB Rankings

7Deshaun Watson, HOU vs. JAX

These rankings are for standard leagues with 4-point passing TDs.