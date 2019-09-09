Week 2 Fantasy QB Rankings
You can't completely disregard the season's opening week when it comes to fantasy, but you also shouldn't overreact. OK, now that that boring, boilerplate company line is out of the way...Lamar Jackson is the new Michael Vick, Baker Mayfield sucks, and Ben Roethlisberger is D-U-N, done! Our Week 2 fantasy QB rankings should be 1. Patrick Mahomes, 2. Jackson, 3. Gardner Minshew's mustache, 4-32. Who cares?
See, that's more fun, right? OK, the truth, as always, is somewhere in the middle. Certain QBs looked great (Jackson, Dak Prescott, Tom Brady); other highly ranked guys struggled (Roethlisberger, Jared Goff, Aaron Rodgers). Things will even out in Week 2, but how much? We're expecting bounce-back efforts from Goff (back at home in a favorable matchup), Matt Ryan (ditto), and Mayfield. We're not quite as excited about Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers, and Jameis Winston, but given their talent levels and the state of this position, all are still in the discussion for a starting spot.
And that's going to be the prevailing theme with this position all year long. Matthew Stafford can put up big numbers one week, be ranked No. 21 the next, and still realistically be just as much of a tough start-or-sit call as whoever is ranked No. 12. Even without Tyreek Hill, we know Patrick Mahomes II will be in the top five, and Brady might find himself there for a while given his stable of WRs, but the rest of the signal-callers will be in a constant state of flux. The good news is it's not difficult to find a good one; the bad news is that even with just two QBs on your roster, you might not always pick the right one.
These rankings are for standard leagues with 4-point passing TDs.
1
Patrick Mahomes II, KC @ OAK. Without Tyreek Hill (shoulder), Mahomes might only throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns. It's a real worry.
2
Tom Brady, NE @ MIA. Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Antonio Brown, Doo Doo Brown -- it doesn't make a differece. All that matters is the Dolphins horrible defense inevitably failing to stop the greatest quarterback of all-time.
3
Jared Goff, LAR vs. NO. Goff disappointed in Week 1, but he's always been much better at home, including last season when he posted a 22-3 TD-to-INT ratio at home compared to a 10-9 mark on the road. Given the matchup and the surroundings, we're expect significantly better numbers.
4
Carson Wentz, PHI @ ATL
5
Philip Rivers, LAC @ DET
6
Matt Ryan, ATL vs. PHI
7
Deshaun Watson, HOU vs. JAX
8
Lamar Jackson, BAL vs. ARZ
9
Baker Mayfield, CLE @ NYJ
10
Dak Prescott, DAL @ WAS
11
Drew Brees, NO @ LAR
12
Russell Wilson, SEA @ PIT
13
Cam Newton, CAR vs. TB
14
Ben Roethlisberger, PIT vs. SEA
15
Aaron Rodgers, GB vs. MIN
16
Josh Allen, BUF @ NYG
17
Jimmy Garoppolo, SF @ CIN
18
Jameis Winston, TB @ CAR
19
Andy Dalton, CIN vs. SF
20
Kirk Cousins, MIN @ GB
21
Matthew Stafford DET vs. LAC
22
Marcus Mariota, TEN vs. IND
23
Kyler Murray, ARZ @ BAL
24
Jacoby Brissett, IND @ TEN
25
Derek Carr, OAK vs. KC
26
Sam Darnold, NYJ vs. CLE
27
Mitchell Trubisky, CHI @ DEN
28
Eli Manning, NYG vs. BUF
29
Case Keenum, WAS vs. DAL
30
Joe Flacco, DEN vs. CHI
31
Gardner Minshew, JAX @ HOU
32
Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA vs. NE