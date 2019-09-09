Week 2 Fantasy QB Rankings

Sporting News

You can't completely disregard the season's opening week when it comes to fantasy, but you also shouldn't overreact. OK, now that that boring, boilerplate company line is out of the way...Lamar Jackson is the new Michael Vick, Baker Mayfield sucks, and Ben Roethlisberger is D-U-N, done! Our Week 2 fantasy QB rankings should be 1. Patrick Mahomes, 2. Jackson, 3. Gardner Minshew's mustache, 4-32. Who cares?

See, that's more fun, right? OK, the truth, as always, is somewhere in the middle. Certain QBs looked great (Jackson, Dak Prescott, Tom Brady); other highly ranked guys struggled (Roethlisberger, Jared Goff, Aaron Rodgers). Things will even out in Week 2, but how much? We're expecting bounce-back efforts from Goff (back at home in a favorable matchup), Matt Ryan (ditto), and Mayfield. We're not quite as excited about Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers, and Jameis Winston, but given their talent levels and the state of this position, all are still in the discussion for a starting spot.

WEEK 2 NON-PPR RANKINGS:
Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

And that's going to be the prevailing theme with this position all year long. Matthew Stafford can put up big numbers one week, be ranked No. 21 the next, and still realistically be just as much of a tough start-or-sit call as whoever is ranked No. 12. Even without Tyreek Hill, we know Patrick Mahomes II will be in the top five, and Brady might find himself there for a while given his stable of WRs, but the rest of the signal-callers will be in a constant state of flux. The good news is it's not difficult to find a good one; the bad news is that even with just two QBs on your roster, you might not always pick the right one.

WEEK 2 PPR RANKINGS: Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end

Reminder: These rankings will be adjusted throughout week, so check back often for the latest updates and analysis!

Week 2 Fantasy QB Rankings

7Deshaun Watson, HOU vs. JAX

These rankings are for standard leagues with 4-point passing TDs.

1

Patrick Mahomes II, KC @ OAK. Without Tyreek Hill (shoulder), Mahomes might only throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns. It's a real worry.

2

Tom Brady, NE @ MIA. Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Antonio Brown, Doo Doo Brown -- it doesn't make a differece. All that matters is the Dolphins horrible defense inevitably failing to stop the greatest quarterback of all-time.

3

Jared Goff, LAR vs. NO. Goff disappointed in Week 1, but he's always been much better at home, including last season when he posted a 22-3 TD-to-INT ratio at home compared to a 10-9 mark on the road. Given the matchup and the surroundings, we're expect significantly better numbers.

4

Carson Wentz, PHI @ ATL

5

Philip Rivers, LAC @ DET

6

Matt Ryan, ATL vs. PHI

7

Deshaun Watson, HOU vs. JAX

8

Lamar Jackson, BAL vs. ARZ

9

Baker Mayfield, CLE @ NYJ

10

Dak Prescott, DAL @ WAS

11

Drew Brees, NO @ LAR

12

Russell Wilson, SEA @ PIT

13

Cam Newton, CAR vs. TB

14

Ben Roethlisberger, PIT vs. SEA

15

Aaron Rodgers, GB vs. MIN

16

Josh Allen, BUF @ NYG

17

Jimmy Garoppolo, SF @ CIN

18

Jameis Winston, TB @ CAR

19

Andy Dalton, CIN vs. SF

20

Kirk Cousins, MIN @ GB

21

Matthew Stafford DET vs. LAC

22

Marcus Mariota, TEN vs. IND

23

Kyler Murray, ARZ @ BAL

24

Jacoby Brissett, IND @ TEN

25

Derek Carr, OAK vs. KC

26

Sam Darnold, NYJ vs. CLE

27

Mitchell Trubisky, CHI @ DEN

28

Eli Manning, NYG vs. BUF

29

Case Keenum, WAS vs. DAL

30

Joe Flacco, DEN vs. CHI

31

Gardner Minshew, JAX @ HOU

32

Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA vs. NE

What to Read Next