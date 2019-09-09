Week 2 Fantasy PPR RB Rankings
There were some questions fantasy football owners in PPR leagues were hoping to see answered in Week 1, and when it came to Chris Carson and Damien Williams, the answers were positive. The coaching staff in Seattle wanted Carson to have 50 targets in 2019 -- his seven targets (and six catches) in the Seahawks' season-opening win reflected that. Williams lost value with LeSean McCoy's signing, but he showed he'll still be worth starting in PPR leagues with six catches of his own, grabbing all six of his targets. Those are two players who get a boost in our Week 2 RB PPR rankings after their usage confirmed some of what we'd been hearing.
There's also a familiar name with a prominent place in our PPR rankings for this week: Darren Sproles. The 36-year old scat back played 23 snaps in Week 1 for Philadelphia, carrying the ball nine times and catching three passes, too. The Eagles obviously brought Sproles back to use him, so that high usage rate can probably be expected going forward, making him a solid high-floor player in PPR formats.
One other player deserving mention here is Austin Ekeler, who showed in Week 1 that he's a must-start as long as Melvin Gordon holds out. Ekeler was targeted seven times, reeling in six of those for 96 yards and a touchdown. The Chargers obviously trusted his ability all over the field, and that's got him in our top 10 for PPR running backs in Week 2.
Going forward, we'll still be keeping an eye on Dare Ogunbowale in Tampa Bay, who caught four-of-five targets in Week 1, along with Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert in San Francisco, who both could become prominent on passing downs with Tevin Coleman hurting. Giovani Bernard would jump way up these rankings if Joe Mixon (ankle) is out, and perhaps the most intriguing PPR note from Week 1 was Leonard Fournette's six targets. If he can keep that number in the four-to-six range even when the Jaguars aren't trailing, he'll really see a bump in PPR value.
Reminder: Check back for frequent updates during the week, and for individual player analysis, see our standard RB rankings.
Week 2 Fantasy PPR Rankings: RBs
These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.
1
Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs. TB
2
Saquon Barkley, NYG vs. BUF
3
Alvin Kamara, NO @ LAR
4
Le'Veon Bell, NYJ vs. CLE
5
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ WAS
6
David Johnson, ARZ @ BAL
7
Joe Mixon, CIN vs. SF
8
Austin Ekeler, LAC @ DET
9
Dalvin Cook, MIN @ GB
10
James Conner, PIT vs. SEA
11
Chris Carson, SEA @ PIT
12
Kerryon Johnson, DET vs. LAC
13
Mark Ingram, BAL vs. ARZ
14
Todd Gurley, LAR vs. NO
15
Leonard Fournette, JAX @ HOU
16
Marlon Mack, IND @ TEN
17
Nick Chubb, CLE @ NYJ
18
James White, NE @ MIA
19
Tarik Cohen, CHI @ DEN
20
Derrick Henry, TEN vs. IND
21
Josh Jacobs, OAK vs. KC
22
Sony Michel, NE @ MIA
23
Aaron Jones, GB vs. MIN
24
Damien Williams, KC @ OAK
25
Duke Johnson Jr., HOU vs. JAX
26
Devonta Freeman, ATL vs. PHI
27
Devin Singletary, BUF @ NYG
28
Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs. CHI
29
LeSean McCoy, KC @ OAK
30
Adrian Peterson, WAS vs. DAL
31
Miles Sanders, PHI @ ATL
32
David Montgomery, CHI @ DEN
33
Ronald Jones, TB @ CAR
34
Kenyan Drake, MIA vs. NE
35
Darren Sproles, PHI @ ATL
36
Dion Lewis, TEN vs. IND
37
Matt Breida, SF @ CIN
38
Tevin Coleman, SF @ CIN
39
Latavius Murray, NO @ LAR
40
Royce Freeman, DEN vs. CHI
41
Jalen Richard, OAK vs. KC
42
Justin Jackson, LAC @ DET
43
Nyheim Hines, IND @ TEN
44
Carlos Hyde, HOU vs. JAX
45
Malcolm Brown, LAR vs. NO
46
Ito Smith, ATL vs. PHI
47
Gus Edwards, BAL vs. ARZ
48
Peyton Barber, TB @ CAR
49
Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. SF
50
Chris Thompson, WAS vs. DAL
51
Rashaad Penny, SEA @ PIT
52
Jordan Howard, PHI @ ATL
53
Mike Davis, CHI @ DEN
54
Kalen Ballage, MIA vs. NE
55
Frank Gore, BUF @ NYG
56
Raheem Mostert, SF @ CIN
57
Ty Montgomery, NYJ vs. CLE
58
Jaylen Samuels, PIT vs. SEA
59
C.J. Anderson, DET vs. LAC
60
Alexander Mattison, MIN @ GB
61
Jamaal Williams, GB vs. MIN
62
Rex Burkhead, NE @ MIA
63
Justice Hill, BAL vs. ARZ
64
Chase Edmonds, ARZ @ BAL
65
Darwin Thompson, KC @ OAK