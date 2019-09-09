Week 2 Fantasy PPR RB Rankings

There were some questions fantasy football owners in PPR leagues were hoping to see answered in Week 1, and when it came to Chris Carson and Damien Williams, the answers were positive. The coaching staff in Seattle wanted Carson to have 50 targets in 2019 -- his seven targets (and six catches) in the Seahawks' season-opening win reflected that. Williams lost value with LeSean McCoy's signing, but he showed he'll still be worth starting in PPR leagues with six catches of his own, grabbing all six of his targets. Those are two players who get a boost in our Week 2 RB PPR rankings after their usage confirmed some of what we'd been hearing.

There's also a familiar name with a prominent place in our PPR rankings for this week: Darren Sproles. The 36-year old scat back played 23 snaps in Week 1 for Philadelphia, carrying the ball nine times and catching three passes, too. The Eagles obviously brought Sproles back to use him, so that high usage rate can probably be expected going forward, making him a solid high-floor player in PPR formats.

One other player deserving mention here is Austin Ekeler, who showed in Week 1 that he's a must-start as long as Melvin Gordon holds out. Ekeler was targeted seven times, reeling in six of those for 96 yards and a touchdown. The Chargers obviously trusted his ability all over the field, and that's got him in our top 10 for PPR running backs in Week 2.

Going forward, we'll still be keeping an eye on Dare Ogunbowale in Tampa Bay, who caught four-of-five targets in Week 1, along with Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert in San Francisco, who both could become prominent on passing downs with Tevin Coleman hurting. Giovani Bernard would jump way up these rankings if Joe Mixon (ankle) is out, and perhaps the most intriguing PPR note from Week 1 was Leonard Fournette's six targets. If he can keep that number in the four-to-six range even when the Jaguars aren't trailing, he'll really see a bump in PPR value.

Reminder: Check back for frequent updates during the week, and for individual player analysis, see our standard RB rankings.

Week 2 Fantasy PPR Rankings: RBs

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.

1

Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs. TB

2

Saquon Barkley, NYG vs. BUF

3

Alvin Kamara, NO @ LAR

4

Le'Veon Bell, NYJ vs. CLE

5

Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ WAS

6

David Johnson, ARZ @ BAL

7

Joe Mixon, CIN vs. SF

8

Austin Ekeler, LAC @ DET

9

Dalvin Cook, MIN @ GB

10

James Conner, PIT vs. SEA

11

Chris Carson, SEA @ PIT

12

Kerryon Johnson, DET vs. LAC

13

Mark Ingram, BAL vs. ARZ

14

Todd Gurley, LAR vs. NO

15

Leonard Fournette, JAX @ HOU

16

Marlon Mack, IND @ TEN

17

Nick Chubb, CLE @ NYJ

18

James White, NE @ MIA

19

Tarik Cohen, CHI @ DEN

20

Derrick Henry, TEN vs. IND

21

Josh Jacobs, OAK vs. KC

22

Sony Michel, NE @ MIA

23

Aaron Jones, GB vs. MIN

24

Damien Williams, KC @ OAK

25

Duke Johnson Jr., HOU vs. JAX

26

Devonta Freeman, ATL vs. PHI

27

Devin Singletary, BUF @ NYG

28

Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs. CHI

29

LeSean McCoy, KC @ OAK

30

Adrian Peterson, WAS vs. DAL

31

Miles Sanders, PHI @ ATL

32

David Montgomery, CHI @ DEN

33

Ronald Jones, TB @ CAR

34

Kenyan Drake, MIA vs. NE

35

Darren Sproles, PHI @ ATL

36

Dion Lewis, TEN vs. IND

37

Matt Breida, SF @ CIN

38

Tevin Coleman, SF @ CIN

39

Latavius Murray, NO @ LAR

40

Royce Freeman, DEN vs. CHI

41

Jalen Richard, OAK vs. KC

42

Justin Jackson, LAC @ DET

43

Nyheim Hines, IND @ TEN

44

Carlos Hyde, HOU vs. JAX

45

Malcolm Brown, LAR vs. NO

46

Ito Smith, ATL vs. PHI

47

Gus Edwards, BAL vs. ARZ

48

Peyton Barber, TB @ CAR

49

Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. SF

50

Chris Thompson, WAS vs. DAL

51

Rashaad Penny, SEA @ PIT

52

Jordan Howard, PHI @ ATL

53

Mike Davis, CHI @ DEN

54

Kalen Ballage, MIA vs. NE

55

Frank Gore, BUF @ NYG

56

Raheem Mostert, SF @ CIN

57

Ty Montgomery, NYJ vs. CLE

58

Jaylen Samuels, PIT vs. SEA

59

C.J. Anderson, DET vs. LAC

60

Alexander Mattison, MIN @ GB

61

Jamaal Williams, GB vs. MIN

62

Rex Burkhead, NE @ MIA

63

Justice Hill, BAL vs. ARZ

64

Chase Edmonds, ARZ @ BAL

65

Darwin Thompson, KC @ OAK

