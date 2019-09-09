Week 2 Fantasy PPR RB Rankings

There were some questions fantasy football owners in PPR leagues were hoping to see answered in Week 1, and when it came to Chris Carson and Damien Williams, the answers were positive. The coaching staff in Seattle wanted Carson to have 50 targets in 2019 -- his seven targets (and six catches) in the Seahawks' season-opening win reflected that. Williams lost value with LeSean McCoy's signing, but he showed he'll still be worth starting in PPR leagues with six catches of his own, grabbing all six of his targets. Those are two players who get a boost in our Week 2 RB PPR rankings after their usage confirmed some of what we'd been hearing.

There's also a familiar name with a prominent place in our PPR rankings for this week: Darren Sproles. The 36-year old scat back played 23 snaps in Week 1 for Philadelphia, carrying the ball nine times and catching three passes, too. The Eagles obviously brought Sproles back to use him, so that high usage rate can probably be expected going forward, making him a solid high-floor player in PPR formats.

One other player deserving mention here is Austin Ekeler, who showed in Week 1 that he's a must-start as long as Melvin Gordon holds out. Ekeler was targeted seven times, reeling in six of those for 96 yards and a touchdown. The Chargers obviously trusted his ability all over the field, and that's got him in our top 10 for PPR running backs in Week 2.

Going forward, we'll still be keeping an eye on Dare Ogunbowale in Tampa Bay, who caught four-of-five targets in Week 1, along with Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert in San Francisco, who both could become prominent on passing downs with Tevin Coleman hurting. Giovani Bernard would jump way up these rankings if Joe Mixon (ankle) is out, and perhaps the most intriguing PPR note from Week 1 was Leonard Fournette's six targets. If he can keep that number in the four-to-six range even when the Jaguars aren't trailing, he'll really see a bump in PPR value.

Reminder: Check back for frequent updates during the week, and for individual player analysis, see our standard RB rankings.

Week 2 Fantasy PPR Rankings: RBs

8 Austin Ekeler, LAC @ DET

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.