Week 2 Fantasy PPR Rankings: Tight end

So far, tight end PPR rankings haven't differed much from our standard rankings, and that's the case again for our Week 2 fantasy TE PPR rankings. Most tight ends accumulate fantasy value through volume, so it makes sense that the same guys would be valuable in both PPR and standard leagues. That means that in all formats, we're ready to get aboard the T.J. Hockenson and Mark Andrews hype train. Hockenson had already broken 100 yards and scored his first touchdown by the end of regulation Sunday, with overtime not changing his valuation much. Andrews rode the high-flying Baltimore offense to more than 100 yards and a score, too (to go with eight receptions).

We did hit the nail on the head last week when we slid Delanie Walker up a few spots in our PPR rankings against the Browns. In an unexpected blowout, Walker caught all but one of his six targets for 55 yards and two scores. The Browns were one of the worst defenses against TEs last year, too, which makes Ryan Griffin worth pointing out this week. As the Jets' fill-in for Chris Herndon, he gets to face off with Cleveland in Week 2. There's also now-proven PPR stalwart Austin Hooper in the starting range after he caught all nine of his Week 1 targets for 77 yards.

The most notable PPR development near the top of the rankings was just how much the Giants threw to Evan Engram. Especially with Golden Tate suspended, Engram will be the top offensive option for New York not named Saquon Barkley. That led to 14 targets and 11 catches for 116 yards and a TD for Engram. The Giants will trail frequently this season, just as they did in Dallas, making Engram a candidate for double-digit targets all season long.

Hopping back to Walker quick, he gets another favorable matchup against a Colts defense that was bad against TEs in 2018 and allowed four catches for 60 yards to Hunter Henry in Week 1. We could be looking at two-for-two on good games for the veteran Walker to begin the season.

