Week 2 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

  • Week 2 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

    Tight end is traditionally one of the toughest positions to rank in the season's opening week. You have your handful of studs, but given the boom-or-bust nature of the position combined with tough-to-project matchups, everything after the very top is a guess. But as difficult as it is to rank this position in Week 1, putting together Week 2 fantasy TE rankings is even tougher. It's easy to overreact to what we saw in each teams' opener, both in terms of evaluating players/offenses and defensive matchups. 

    When only one TE through the Sunday games has more than 80 yards (Dallas Goedert), it's tough not to rank him highly, right? And when someone like Hayden Hurst barely gets any looks until the game is well out of hand, well, he has to drop, doesn't he? If these types of games happened in Week 7, we wouldn't be so quick to anoint one player a breakout and another a bust, but when it happens in Week 1, it's inevitable. 

    WEEK 2 STANDARD RANKINGS:
    Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | D/ST | Kicker

    So, yes, we're moving Goedert (vs. Rams) up and Hurst @ Cowboys) down, but we're not overdoing it. Both are still in the starter's tier. We're also not reacting too strongly to Washington giving up two TE touchdowns in Week 1. It's possible we're seeing the start of a season-long trend that Arizona's Dan Arnold will add to this week, but until we get more data, we can't recommend streaming a TE like Arnold against Washington just yet. 

    We know things will even out in Week 2, but we still liked what we saw from Chris Herndon (vs. 49ers) and T.J. Hockenson (@ Packers) even if we don't like their Week 2 matchups. Conversely, we want to see more from Ian Thomas (@ Buccaneers) and C.J. Uzomah (@ Browns) before we can recommend them in what look to be favorable matchups.

    Ultimately, it comes down to just how much you believe in Week 1 results, and while there's certainly something to be gleaned from the final stat lines, we'll continue to take a cautious approach and trust some of the more proven talent/situations. 

    We'll continue to update our tight end rankings to throughout the week, so check back for updates.

    These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues.

     

  • 1 George Kittle, 49ers

    49ers @ Jets

  • 2 Travis Kelce, Chiefs

    Chiefs @ Chargers

  • 3 Mark Andrews, Ravens

    Ravens @ Texans

  • 4 Hunter Henry, Chargers

    Chargers vs. Chiefs

  • 5 Tyler Higbee, Rams

    Rams @ Eagles

  • 6 Darren Waller, Raiders

    Raiders vs. Saints

  • 7 Zach Ertz, Eagles

    Eagles vs. Rams

  • 8 Evan Engram, Giants

    Giants @ Bears

  • 9 Jared Cook, Saints

    Saints @ Raiders

  • 10 Jonnu Smith, Titans

    Titans vs. Jaguars

  • 11 Dallas Goedert, Eagles

    Eagles vs. Rams

  • 12 Hayden Hurst, Falcons

    Falcons @ Cowboys

  • 13 T.J. Hockenson, Lions

    Lions @ Packers

  • 14 Eric Ebron, Steelers

    Steelers vs. Broncos

  • 15 Jack Doyle, Colts

    Colts vs. Vikings

  • 16 Austin Hooper, Browns

    Browns vs. Bengals

  • 17 Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers

    Buccaneers vs. Panthers

  • 18 Mike Gesicki, Dolphins

    Dolphins vs. Bills

  • 19 Noah Fant, Broncos

    Broncos @ Steelers

  • 20 O.J. Howard, Buccaneers

    Buccaneers vs. Panthers

  • 21 Ian Thomas, Panthers

    Panthers @ Buccaneers

  • 22 Taysom Hill, Saints

    Saints @ Raiders

  • 23 Jimmy Graham, Bears

    Bears vs. Giants

  • 24 Chris Herndon, Jets

    Jets vs. 49ers

  • 25 Dan Arnold, Cardinals

    Cardinals vs. Washington

  • 26 C.J. Uzomah, Bengals

    Bengals @ Browns

  • 27 Logan Thomas, Washington

    Washington @ Cardinals

  • 28 Greg Olsen, Seahawks

    Seahawks vs. Patriots

  • 29 Kyle Rudolph, Vikings

    Vikings @ Colts

  • 30 Jordan Akins, Texans

    Texans vs. Ravens

  • 31 Irv Smith Jr., Vikings

    Vikings @ Colts

  • 32 David Njoku, Browns

    Browns vs. Bengals

  • 33 Tyler Eifert, Jaguars

    Jaguars @ Titans

  • 34 Dawson Knox, Bills

    Bills @ Dolphins