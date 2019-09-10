Week 2 fantasy football TE ranks: Travis Kelce could be in for a big day

Everyone who drafted Kelce dealt with a tinge of disappointment in Week 1, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes missed him on a pair of would-be scores. Well, those misses could be remedied in Week 2.

Kelce and the Chiefs go up against a Raider defense that was the absolute worst at defending the tight end position in 2018.

