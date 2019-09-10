Week 2 fantasy football DST rankings: Can Pats take advantage of weak opponent?

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
Yahoo Sports
<a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/players/25720/" data-ylk="slk:Stephon Gilmore">Stephon Gilmore</a> and the Pats defense get a tanking team in Week 2. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
The Patriots defense utterly shut the Pittsburgh Steelers down in Week 1. In Week 2, New England gets a slightly less formidable opponent to face.

Okay, by “slightly less formidable,” I mean a team that’s tanking and who allowed 59 points in Week 1. So, yeah, our experts like the Patriots DST in Week 2.

