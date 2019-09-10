Week 2 fantasy football DST rankings: Can Pats take advantage of weak opponent?
The Patriots defense utterly shut the Pittsburgh Steelers down in Week 1. In Week 2, New England gets a slightly less formidable opponent to face.
Okay, by “slightly less formidable,” I mean a team that’s tanking and who allowed 59 points in Week 1. So, yeah, our experts like the Patriots DST in Week 2.
