Week 2 Fantasy FLEX rankings

Come Sunday morning, fantasy football owners are inevitably tempted to make a last-minute start 'em, sit 'em change to their starting lineup. You just feel more in conrol than if you're sitting there with your Week 2 options in front of you and doing nothing. But you don't want to make changes without consulting any rankings or sleepers lists. Let our Week 2 FLEX rankings help break down the various options at RB, WR and TE so you can make the decisions that give you a chance to win your Week 2 matchups.

While we still rank the top options, like Ezekiel Elliott and Odell Beckham Jr., this list becomes more important in the lower half. We don't need to tell you to start your studs as RB1s or WR1s, but maybe you're wondering whether you should play Larry Fitzgerald or Matt Breida in your FLEX. Well, we have that answer for you. Maybe you drafted Darren Waller as your backup tight end but now want him in your lineup, but you can't decide whether he's a better option than James White. That's all below, too.

You can check out all of our individual rankings, linked just above, to break down the options at a singular position, but for that final FLEX spot, you've come to the right place.

Reminder: Check back for rankings updates throughout the week.

These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues.

1

Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants vs. Bills

2

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers vs. Buccaneers

3

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys @ Redskins

4

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints @ Rams

5

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Texans vs. Jaguars

6

Julio Jones, WR, Falcons vs. Eagles

7

Le'Veon Bell, RB, Jets vs. Browns

8

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Browns @ Jets

9

Michael Thomas, WR, Saints @ Rams

10

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers vs. Seahawks

11

Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals vs. 49ers

WEEK 2 PPR RANKINGS: RB | WR | TE

12

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs @ Raiders

13

George Kittle, TE, 49ers @ Bengals

14

David Johnson, RB, Cardinals @ Ravens

15

Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings @ Packers

16

Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers @ Panthers

17

Davante Adams, WR, Packers vs. Vikings

18

Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars @ Texans

19

Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles @ Falcons

20

Sammy Watkins, WR, Chiefs @ Raiders

21

Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers @ Lions

22

James Conner, RB, Steelers @ Seahawks

23

Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers @ Lions

24

Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys @ Redskins

25

Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots @ Dolphins

26

Kerryon Johnson, RB, Lions vs. Chargers

27

Mark Ingram, RB, Ravens vs. Cardinals

28

Todd Gurley, RB, Rams vs. Saints

29

Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams vs. Saints

30

Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks @ Steelers

31

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Eagles @ Falcons

32

Brandin Cooks, WR, Rams vs. Saints

33

Robert Woods, WR, Rams vs. Saints

34

Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings @ Packers

35

Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals vs. 49ers

36

Marlon Mack, RB, Colts @ Titans

37

O.J. Howard, TE, Buccaneers @ Panthers

38

Derrick Henry, RB, Titans vs. Colts

39

Evan Engram, TE, Giants vs. Bills

40

Nick Chubb, RB, Browns @ Jets

41

Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders vs. Chiefs

42

Josh Gordon, WR, Patriots @ Dolphins

43

Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings @ Packers

44

Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons vs. Eagles

45

Kenny Golladay, WR, Lions vs. Chargers

46

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts @ Titans

47

Jamison Crowder, WR, Jets vs. Browns

48

John Brown, WR, Bills @ Giants

49

Jared Cook, TE, Saints @ Rams

50

Delanie Walker, TE, Titans vs. Colts

51

Sony Michel, RB, Patriots @ Dolphins

52

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Lions vs. Chargers

53

Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens vs. Cardinals

54

Aaron Jones, RB, Packers vs. Vikings

55

DeSean Jackson, WR, Eagles @ Falcons

56

Tyrell Williams, WR, Raiders vs. Chiefs

57

Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks @ Steelers

58

Darren Waller, TE, Raiders vs. Chiefs

59

Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers @ Panthers

60

D.J. Moore, WR, Panthers vs. Buccaneers

61

Allen Robinson, WR, Bears @ Broncos

62

LeSean McCoy, RB, Chiefs @ Raiders

63

Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons vs. Eagles

64

James White, RB, Patriots @ Dolphins

65

Adrian Peterson, RB, Redskins vs. Cowboys

66

Jarvis Landry, WR, Browns @ Jets

67

Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals @ Ravens

68

Marquise Brown, WR, Ravens vs. Cardinals

69

John Ross, WR, Bengals vs. 49ers

70

Will Fuller V, WR, Texans vs. Jaguars

71

Phillip Lindsay, RB, Broncos vs. Bears

72

Tarik Cohen, RB, Bears @ Broncos

73

Matt Breida, RB, 49ers @ Bengals

74

Damien Williams, RB, Chiefs @ Raiders

75

Duke Johnson Jr., RB, Texans vs. Jaguars

76

Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos vs. Bears

77

Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants vs. Bills

78

Willie Snead, WR, Ravens vs. Cardinals

79

Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys @ Redskins

80

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seahawks @ Steelers

81

Phillip Dorsett, WR, Patriots @ Dolphins

82

Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles @ Falcons

83

Ronald Jones, RB, Buccaneers @ Panthers

84

David Montgomery, RB, Bears @ Broncos

85

Carlos Hyde, RB, Texans vs. Jaguars

86

Robby Anderson, WR, Jets vs. Browns

87

Mike Williams, WR, Chargers @ Lions

88

Latavius Murray, RB, Saints @ Rams

89

Devin Singletary, RB, Bills @ Giants

90

Corey Davis, WR, Titans vs. Colts

91

Curtis Samuel, WR, Panthers vs. Buccaneers

92

David Njoku, TE, Browns @ Jets

93

Danny Amendola, WR, Lions vs. Chargers

94

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Broncos vs. Bears

95

Royce Freeman, RB, Broncos vs. Bears

96

Kenyan Drake, RB, Dolphins vs. Patriots

97

Dion Lewis, RB, Titans vs. Colts

98

Jimmy Graham, TE, Packers vs. Vikings

99

Justin Jackson, RB, Chargers @ Lions

100

Darren Sproles, RB, Eagles @ Falcons

101

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Packers vs. Vikings

102

Dede Westbrook, WR, Jaguars @ Texans

103

Ted Ginn Jr., WR, Saints @ Rams

104

Terry McLaurin, WR, Redskins vs. Cowboys

105

Eric Ebron, TE, Colts @ Titans

106

Paul Richardson, WR, Redskins vs. Cowboys

107

Malcolm Brown, RB, Rams vs. Saints

108

Ito Smith, RB, Falcons vs. Eagles

109

Tre'Quan Smith, WR, Saints @ Rams

110

Austin Hooper, TE, Falcons vs. Eagles

111

Trey Burton, TE, Bears @ Broncos

112

Preston Williams, WR, Dolphins vs. Patriots

113

A.J. Brown, WR, Titans vs. Colts

114

Gus Edwards, RB, Ravens vs. Cardinals

115

Peyton Barber, RB, Buccaneers @ Panthers

116

Raheem Mostert, RB, 49ers @ Bengals

117

Marvin Jones, WR, Lions vs. Chargers

118

Donte Moncrief, WR, Steelers vs. Seahawks

119

James Washington, WR, Steelers vs. Seahawks

120

Greg Olsen, TE, Panthers vs. Buccaneers

