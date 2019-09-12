Week 2 Fantasy FLEX rankings
Come Sunday morning, fantasy football owners are inevitably tempted to make a last-minute start 'em, sit 'em change to their starting lineup. You just feel more in conrol than if you're sitting there with your Week 2 options in front of you and doing nothing. But you don't want to make changes without consulting any rankings or sleepers lists. Let our Week 2 FLEX rankings help break down the various options at RB, WR and TE so you can make the decisions that give you a chance to win your Week 2 matchups.
While we still rank the top options, like Ezekiel Elliott and Odell Beckham Jr., this list becomes more important in the lower half. We don't need to tell you to start your studs as RB1s or WR1s, but maybe you're wondering whether you should play Larry Fitzgerald or Matt Breida in your FLEX. Well, we have that answer for you. Maybe you drafted Darren Waller as your backup tight end but now want him in your lineup, but you can't decide whether he's a better option than James White. That's all below, too.
You can check out all of our individual rankings, linked just above, to break down the options at a singular position, but for that final FLEX spot, you've come to the right place.
These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues.
1
Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants vs. Bills
2
Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers vs. Buccaneers
3
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys @ Redskins
4
Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints @ Rams
5
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Texans vs. Jaguars
6
Julio Jones, WR, Falcons vs. Eagles
7
Le'Veon Bell, RB, Jets vs. Browns
8
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Browns @ Jets
9
Michael Thomas, WR, Saints @ Rams
10
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers vs. Seahawks
11
Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals vs. 49ers
12
Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs @ Raiders
13
George Kittle, TE, 49ers @ Bengals
14
David Johnson, RB, Cardinals @ Ravens
15
Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings @ Packers
16
Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers @ Panthers
17
Davante Adams, WR, Packers vs. Vikings
18
Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars @ Texans
19
Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles @ Falcons
20
Sammy Watkins, WR, Chiefs @ Raiders
21
Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers @ Lions
22
James Conner, RB, Steelers @ Seahawks
23
Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers @ Lions
24
Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys @ Redskins
25
Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots @ Dolphins
26
Kerryon Johnson, RB, Lions vs. Chargers
27
Mark Ingram, RB, Ravens vs. Cardinals
28
Todd Gurley, RB, Rams vs. Saints
29
Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams vs. Saints
30
Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks @ Steelers
31
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Eagles @ Falcons
32
Brandin Cooks, WR, Rams vs. Saints
33
Robert Woods, WR, Rams vs. Saints
34
Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings @ Packers
35
Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals vs. 49ers
36
Marlon Mack, RB, Colts @ Titans
37
O.J. Howard, TE, Buccaneers @ Panthers
38
Derrick Henry, RB, Titans vs. Colts
39
Evan Engram, TE, Giants vs. Bills
40
Nick Chubb, RB, Browns @ Jets
41
Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders vs. Chiefs
42
Josh Gordon, WR, Patriots @ Dolphins
43
Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings @ Packers
44
Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons vs. Eagles
45
Kenny Golladay, WR, Lions vs. Chargers
46
T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts @ Titans
47
Jamison Crowder, WR, Jets vs. Browns
48
John Brown, WR, Bills @ Giants
49
Jared Cook, TE, Saints @ Rams
50
Delanie Walker, TE, Titans vs. Colts
51
Sony Michel, RB, Patriots @ Dolphins
52
T.J. Hockenson, TE, Lions vs. Chargers
53
Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens vs. Cardinals
54
Aaron Jones, RB, Packers vs. Vikings
55
DeSean Jackson, WR, Eagles @ Falcons
56
Tyrell Williams, WR, Raiders vs. Chiefs
57
Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks @ Steelers
58
Darren Waller, TE, Raiders vs. Chiefs
59
Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers @ Panthers
60
D.J. Moore, WR, Panthers vs. Buccaneers
61
Allen Robinson, WR, Bears @ Broncos
62
LeSean McCoy, RB, Chiefs @ Raiders
63
Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons vs. Eagles
64
James White, RB, Patriots @ Dolphins
65
Adrian Peterson, RB, Redskins vs. Cowboys
66
Jarvis Landry, WR, Browns @ Jets
67
Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals @ Ravens
68
Marquise Brown, WR, Ravens vs. Cardinals
69
John Ross, WR, Bengals vs. 49ers
70
Will Fuller V, WR, Texans vs. Jaguars
71
Phillip Lindsay, RB, Broncos vs. Bears
72
Tarik Cohen, RB, Bears @ Broncos
73
Matt Breida, RB, 49ers @ Bengals
74
Damien Williams, RB, Chiefs @ Raiders
75
Duke Johnson Jr., RB, Texans vs. Jaguars
76
Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos vs. Bears
77
Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants vs. Bills
78
Willie Snead, WR, Ravens vs. Cardinals
79
Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys @ Redskins
80
D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seahawks @ Steelers
81
Phillip Dorsett, WR, Patriots @ Dolphins
82
Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles @ Falcons
83
Ronald Jones, RB, Buccaneers @ Panthers
84
David Montgomery, RB, Bears @ Broncos
85
Carlos Hyde, RB, Texans vs. Jaguars
86
Robby Anderson, WR, Jets vs. Browns
87
Mike Williams, WR, Chargers @ Lions
88
Latavius Murray, RB, Saints @ Rams
89
Devin Singletary, RB, Bills @ Giants
90
Corey Davis, WR, Titans vs. Colts
91
Curtis Samuel, WR, Panthers vs. Buccaneers
92
David Njoku, TE, Browns @ Jets
93
Danny Amendola, WR, Lions vs. Chargers
94
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Broncos vs. Bears
95
Royce Freeman, RB, Broncos vs. Bears
96
Kenyan Drake, RB, Dolphins vs. Patriots
97
Dion Lewis, RB, Titans vs. Colts
98
Jimmy Graham, TE, Packers vs. Vikings
99
Justin Jackson, RB, Chargers @ Lions
100
Darren Sproles, RB, Eagles @ Falcons
101
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Packers vs. Vikings
102
Dede Westbrook, WR, Jaguars @ Texans
103
Ted Ginn Jr., WR, Saints @ Rams
104
Terry McLaurin, WR, Redskins vs. Cowboys
105
Eric Ebron, TE, Colts @ Titans
106
Paul Richardson, WR, Redskins vs. Cowboys
107
Malcolm Brown, RB, Rams vs. Saints
108
Ito Smith, RB, Falcons vs. Eagles
109
Tre'Quan Smith, WR, Saints @ Rams
110
Austin Hooper, TE, Falcons vs. Eagles
111
Trey Burton, TE, Bears @ Broncos
112
Preston Williams, WR, Dolphins vs. Patriots
113
A.J. Brown, WR, Titans vs. Colts
114
Gus Edwards, RB, Ravens vs. Cardinals
115
Peyton Barber, RB, Buccaneers @ Panthers
116
Raheem Mostert, RB, 49ers @ Bengals
117
Marvin Jones, WR, Lions vs. Chargers
118
Donte Moncrief, WR, Steelers vs. Seahawks
119
James Washington, WR, Steelers vs. Seahawks
120
Greg Olsen, TE, Panthers vs. Buccaneers