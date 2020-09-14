Week 2 Fantasy Defense Rankings: Sleepers, busts, waiver-wire D/ST streamers to target

After a preseason-less offseason, fantasy football owners are certainly relieved to have had a chance to see their teams in action. Now, owners at least have a small sample size for each team and can use that knowledge to identify some favorable/unfavorable matchups going forward. That's especially true on the defensive side of the ball. where streaming from the waiver wire is a preferred strategy for many owners. Our Week 2 fantasy defense rankings can help you out if you're looking for available sleepers.
For example, the Titans (vs. Jaguars) should have a chance to slow down a Jacksonville offense that doesn't have a ton of proven playmakers outside of DJ Chark. Elsewhere, the Saints (@ Raiders) and Bucs (vs. Panthers) both have easier matchups after playing each other in a Week 1 clash of titans. They deserve consideration as top streaming options, though an even gutsier move would be to take the Browns after they were just roasted by the Ravens. There's no shame in giving up points to one of the league's best offenses, and Cleveland will bounce back with a Thursday home game against a rookie QB. Take advantage.
WEEK 2 STANDARD RANKINGS: WEEK 2 PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker
WEEK 2 PPR RANKINGS:
Though one game of data does help influence decisions for fantasy owners, it's also important not to overreact. The Vikings, for instance, had a lot of trouble in their opener against the Packers, surrendering 43 points and 522 total yards. That said, their defense is still good and should be startable in a matchup with Philip Rivers, one of the league's most turnover-prone quarterbacks.
After Week 2, it will be much easier to decide which defenses are actually good, bad, and middle of the road. As the sample size increases, fantasy owners will know which units to start or, better yet, which offenses to fade.
NOTE: Check back for updates throughout the week.
WEEK 2 PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker
Kicker 6 Minnesota Vikings @ Colts. The Vikings just got shredded by the Packers, but this is a good bounce-back spot for them. They're taking on the Colts who just lost Marlon Mack and who have Philip Rivers at QB. Rivers threw two picks against a very young Jaguars defense, so the Vikings could force him into some mistakes and end up being a top play this week as well. Don't overreact to one bad game from the Vikings. They should be ready to give the Colts a battle in Week 2.
Week 2 Fantasy Defense Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|1
|San Francisco 49ers @ Jets. Save for an amazing 69-yard TD catch and run by Jamison Crowder, the Jets were woefully inept at moving the ball against the Bills. The 49ers should be hungry for a win after a disappointing Week 1 loss to the Cardinals, so their pass rush could come out and aggressively try to force Sam Darnold into mistakes. And either way, they should have no trouble racking up sacks after bringing down the ultra-mobile Kyler Murray twice last week.
|2
|Buffalo Bills @ Dolphins. The Bills did a great job of limiting the Jets and they should have no problem doing the same to the Dolphins. Miami only logged 11 points last week against a tough Patriots defense that profiles similarly -- if not slightly worse -- than the Bills stop unit. Buffalo sacked Fitzpatrick seven times in one game last year and grabbed a pick in forced two fumbles the other time they played. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Fitzpatrick struggle coming off a three-pick game and make the Bills one of the top defensive plays of the week.
|3
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Broncos
|4
|Tennessee Titans vs. Jaguars. Gardner Minshew was prolific in the Jaguars' surprising season-opening win against the Colts, but he hasn't yet proven to be consistent week-to-week. If the Titans can force the Jaguars to become one-dimensional by either stopping the run or forcing Minshew into more difficult passes than the Colts did, they'll have a chance to rattle the second-year QB. With Jeffrey Simmons and Jadeveon Clowney in tow, that should be possible.
|5
|Chicago Bears vs. Giants
|6
|Minnesota Vikings @ Colts. The Vikings just got shredded by the Packers, but this is a good bounce-back spot for them. They're taking on the Colts who just lost Marlon Mack and who have Philip Rivers at QB. Rivers threw two picks against a very young Jaguars defense, so the Vikings could force him into some mistakes and end up being a top play this week as well. Don't overreact to one bad game from the Vikings. They should be ready to give the Colts a battle in Week 2.
|7
|Kansas City Chiefs @ Chargers. The Chiefs defense held up very well against one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Deshaun Watson. Now, they get to face Tyrod Taylor, who just dropped 16 points on the Bengals. The Chiefs may have some trouble containing Austin Ekeler as a pass-catcher and on the ground, but they have enough playmakers available to force Taylor into mistakes, especially if rookie fourth-round pick L'Jarius Snead plays as well as he did on opening night.
|8
|Baltimore Ravens @ Texans. The Texans offense couldn't move the ball for the better part of three quarters against the Chiefs. And really, they only scored 13 points late because the Chiefs had put the game mostly out of reach. Just imagine what the Ravens defense will do to them after holding the Browns to six points.
|9
|Los Angeles Rams @ Eagles
|10
|Cleveland Browns vs. Bengals
|11
|New Orleans Saints @ Raiders
|12
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. Rams
|13
|Arizona Cardinals vs. Washington
|14
|Washington Football Team @ Cardinals
|15
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Panthers
|16
|Green Bay Packers vs. Lions
|17
|New England Patriots @ Seahawks
|18
|Seattle Seahawks vs. Patriots
|19
|Indianapolis Colts vs. Vikings
|20
|New York Giants @ Bears
|21
|Cincinnati Bengals @ Browns
|22
|Jacksonville Jaguars @ Titans
|23
|Carolina Panthers @ Buccaneers
|24
|Denver Broncos @ Steelers
|25
|Dallas Cowboys vs. Falcons
|26
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. Saints
|27
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chiefs
|28
|Houston Texans vs. Ravens
|29
|New York Jets vs. 49ers
|30
|Detroit Lions @ Packers
|31
|Atlanta Falcons @ Cowboys
|32
|Miami Dolphins vs. Bills