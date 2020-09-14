Week 2 Fantasy Defense Rankings: Sleepers, busts, waiver-wire D/ST streamers to target

After a preseason-less offseason, fantasy football owners are certainly relieved to have had a chance to see their teams in action. Now, owners at least have a small sample size for each team and can use that knowledge to identify some favorable/unfavorable matchups going forward. That's especially true on the defensive side of the ball. where streaming from the waiver wire is a preferred strategy for many owners. Our Week 2 fantasy defense rankings can help you out if you're looking for available sleepers.

For example, the Titans (vs. Jaguars) should have a chance to slow down a Jacksonville offense that doesn't have a ton of proven playmakers outside of DJ Chark. Elsewhere, the Saints (@ Raiders) and Bucs (vs. Panthers) both have easier matchups after playing each other in a Week 1 clash of titans. They deserve consideration as top streaming options, though an even gutsier move would be to take the Browns after they were just roasted by the Ravens. There's no shame in giving up points to one of the league's best offenses, and Cleveland will bounce back with a Thursday home game against a rookie QB. Take advantage.

WEEK 2 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker WEEK 2 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Kicker 6 Minnesota Vikings @ Colts. The Vikings just got shredded by the Packers, but this is a good bounce-back spot for them. They're taking on the Colts who just lost Marlon Mack and who have Philip Rivers at QB. Rivers threw two picks against a very young Jaguars defense, so the Vikings could force him into some mistakes and end up being a top play this week as well. Don't overreact to one bad game from the Vikings. They should be ready to give the Colts a battle in Week 2.



Though one game of data does help influence decisions for fantasy owners, it's also important not to overreact. The Vikings, for instance, had a lot of trouble in their opener against the Packers, surrendering 43 points and 522 total yards. That said, their defense is still good and should be startable in a matchup with Philip Rivers, one of the league's most turnover-prone quarterbacks.

After Week 2, it will be much easier to decide which defenses are actually good, bad, and middle of the road. As the sample size increases, fantasy owners will know which units to start or, better yet, which offenses to fade.

NOTE: Check back for updates throughout the week.

Kicker

WEEK 2 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker



Kicker 6 Minnesota Vikings @ Colts. The Vikings just got shredded by the Packers, but this is a good bounce-back spot for them. They're taking on the Colts who just lost Marlon Mack and who have Philip Rivers at QB. Rivers threw two picks against a very young Jaguars defense, so the Vikings could force him into some mistakes and end up being a top play this week as well. Don't overreact to one bad game from the Vikings. They should be ready to give the Colts a battle in Week 2.

Week 2 Fantasy Defense Rankings