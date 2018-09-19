Week 2 Fantasy Bad Beats: Garbage time on Monday night goes wrong ... or right

There are moments during the fantasy season where the time comes to accept one’s fate. Moments like when you have the Steelers defense going up against Patrick “Everything-I-Throw-Is-A-Touchdown” Mahomes. Or when Todd Gurley rushes for his third touchdown of the day — but you drafted Le’Veon Bell before him. Sometimes though, crazy things happen, and the phrase, “It’s never over ’til it’s over” shines true.

On this edition of Bad Beats, Andy Behrens goes against the usual grain to share the story of one fantasy player who thought he was cooked in his Week 2 matchup. Well, until garbage time rolled in during the Monday night game between the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks.

The final score of the game doesn’t tell the full story; the Bears defense had utterly dominated the ‘Hawks’ hapless offense until the aforementioned garbage time. A Russell Wilson pick-six pretty much sealed the loss for Seattle. Then, Will Dissly decided to leave his stamp on Week 2 — with just 14 seconds left on the clock.

Andy ends his segment with a Dishonorable Mention involving a matchup between him and none other then our very own Brad Evans #TeamHuevos!

Tell us about your tales of woe each week by sending a video talking about your bad beat or share a screenshot of your scoreboard at #FFLBadBeats.