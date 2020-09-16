Week 2 FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football GPP tournaments

The tendency to play a sneaky QB-WR stack can play off in FanDuel GPP lineups -- but it can also backfire. Last week, our FD tournament picks performed well, but Tyrod Taylor and our Chargers stack let us down. Almost any other stack would have had us cashing in a tournament. We're back at it in Week 2 with Ryan Tannehill leading our NFL DFS lineup, but he's actually been surprisingly consistent and should continue that this week.

Like last week, a few lower-priced value plays have allowed us to fill much of this lineup with safe plays who should perform well. That leaves us only counting on a few risky selections to push our lineup over the top in Week 2.

FanDuel Picks Week 2: NFL DFS lineup for GPPs

QB Ryan Tannehill, Titans vs. Jaguars ($7,000)

The Jaguars allowed Philip Rivers to pass for 363 yards in Week 1. In one meeting with Jacksonville a year ago, Tannehill threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns, and he's thrown at least two touchdowns in eight-straight regular season games. The natural inclination to avoid Tennessee's passing game because it's a run-heavy offense means Tannehill's ownership will be low despite consistent proof that he'll put up solid fantasy numbers.

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs @ Chargers ($8,000)

CEH could be a popular play this week, although the Chargers defense did enough against Joe Mixon to not make this a walk in the park. But Edwards-Helaire has upside that wasn't realized as a receiver in Week 1. If KC starts throwing to him and he continues his season-opening success on the ground, Edwards-Helaire could have one of the week's highest scores.

RB Kenyan Drake, Cardinals vs. Washington ($6,600)

Drake stayed healthy and didn't get too bottled up by a strong San Francisco defense. While Washington's front seven did enough to slow down Philadelphia's backup RBs, Drake is much more talented and has more weapons around him to worry Washington.

WR A.J. Brown, Titans vs. Jaguars ($6,600)

Corey Davis was the winner of Week 1 in the Tennessee passing game, but Brown remains the obvious tournament play for his big-play chops. All it takes is one play-action connection from Tannehill to Brown to make this lineup work.

WR Davante Adams, Packers vs. Lions ($8,600)

Adams is the top option on this slate -- and for good reason. Having 14 catches, 156 yards and two scores in Week 1 will do that for you, and there's nothing to suggest that the Lions of all teams will be able to slow him down.

WR Demarcus Robinson, Chiefs @ Chargers ($4,700)

Robinson worked ahead of Mecole Hardman in Week 1 as the Chiefs' No. 3 WR and caught three passes on six targets. Two of the non-catches would've been touchdowns if Robinson reeled them in. Patrick Mahomes should look over the top for Robinson a few times again Sunday, and whenever Mahomes looks for somebody deep, it's a good stab to take in a tournament.

TE O.J. Howard, Buccaneers vs. Panthers ($4,800)

Howard was on the field for 37 snaps in Week 1, 17 less than Rob Gronkowski, but Howard ran just two fewer pass routes than Gronk. When O.J. is on the field, Tom Brady will often be looking his way, and that's how Howard got in the end zone in Week 1. This price is a bit too cheap for an uber-talented athlete playing with a QB who loves throwing to good TEs.

FLEX RB Dalvin Cook, Vikings @ Colts ($8,800)

Cook salvaged his Week 1 with a couple touchdowns after game flow made his rushing role lighter, but Cook remains in a run-first offense that should pay dividends in the long run. The Colts struggled at times to stop James Robinson in Week 1, and they likely won't be slowing down Cook.

DEF Los Angeles Rams @ Eagles ($4,500)

The Eagles let the Washington Football Team D/ST score 15 FanDuel points in Week 1 due to a struggle to block a strong pass rush. Los Angeles poses similar issues with better coverage players, and the Eagles still have a dinged-up offensive line. Carson Wentz could be in for a lot of time on the ground Sunday.