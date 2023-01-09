Week 18 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Lions ice Packers from playoffs, AFC/NFC seeding set, Houston loses 1st pick & fires Lovie Smith

Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab
·3 min read

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Sunday Night Football's regular season finale ended up featuring two teams that missed the playoffs — but that didn't make it any less exciting. Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off their regular season Sunday night finale podcast reacting to the Detroit Lions' 20-16 win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Charles & Frank discuss the trickle-down effect of this loss, which sent the Seattle Seahawks into the playoffs, and the rest of the NFC playoff seeding, as well as the Chicago Bears landing the first pick in April's draft.

In the second half of the show, they focus on the AFC seeding, whether Kansas City's 1-seed is fair, an emotional Buffalo Bills win and a confounding Los Angeles Chargers loss.

Closing out the show, the guys react to the Houston Texans firing head coach Lovie Smith after only one season, the second time in as many years they have fired a first-year head coach.

0:20 Detroit Lions keep Green Bay Packers from playoffs, what happens next for Aaron Rodgers?

11:30 Seattle Seahawks sneak into NFC 7th seed with win over Los Angeles Rams

14:40 Dallas Cowboys limp into playoffs after Washington loss, McCarthy's job on the line against Tampa Bay

22:15 Philadelphia Eagles finally clinch NFC 1-seed after Jalen Hurts returns

24:15 San Francisco 49ers destroy Arizona Cardinals, Brock Purdy might be the man

28:25 Chicago Bears seal 1st overall pick in 2023 Draft with loss to Minnesota Vikings

33:40 Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose to Atlanta Falcons, Tom Brady has first losing season ever

35:40 Kansas City seals 1st seed in AFC, were NFL's rule changes fair?

40:15 Buffalo Bills get 2nd seed, win extremely emotional game over New England Patriots

43:55 Cincinnati Bengals defeat Baltimore Ravens, will Lamar Jackson play in rematch next week?

47:40 Jacksonville Jaguars advance in ugly win over Tennessee Titans, Trevor Lawrence turning franchise around

51:00 Los Angeles Chargers suffer multiple injuries after Brandon Staley leaves in starters in loss to Denver Broncos

60:20 Miami Dolphins steal final AFC playoff spot, but will Tua Tagovailoa be healthy enough to return next week?

62:45 Houston Texans win final game, fall out of 1st overall draft pick, fire coach Lovie Smith

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrates after his team knocked off the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Detroit&#39;s win prevented Green Bay from entering the playoffs and landed Detroit their first winning season in five years. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrates after his team knocked off the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Detroit's win prevented Green Bay from entering the playoffs and landed Detroit their first winning season in five years. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out all the episodes of You Pod to Win the Game and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Latest Stories

  • ‘M3GAN’ Screenwriter Says Original Script “Was Way Gorier” & Unrated Version “Is On The Books”

    M3GAN is slaying at the box office and there are already plans for a sequel. Screenwriter Akela Cooper opened up about writing the script for the horror film and revealed that it was originally “gorier” and an unrated version is possibly in development. “No shade to Universal, love them, and I understand that once the […]

  • NFL winners, losers from Week 18's Saturday games: Damar Hamlin, defense and punters loom large

    The NFL community showed their love for Damar Hamlin on the same day he made his first public comments via social media.

  • Kenny Golladay scores his first Giants TD ... two seasons after he signed a $72 million contract

    Golladay hadn't caught a touchdown in the past 826 days before Sunday's score.

  • Brandon Staley plays starters when Chargers' playoff seed is locked, with bad results

    The Chargers had some big stars limp off Sunday.

  • J.J. Watt receives emotional, tearful farewell from 49ers fans in final NFL game

    49ers fans gave J.J. Watt a standing ovation as he walked off the field for the final time on Sunday afternoon.

  • Northwest Australia faces 'one-in-100-year' floods

    STORY: The crisis in the Kimberley - an area in Western Australia state about the size of California - was sparked last week by severe weather system Ellie, a former tropical cyclone that brought heavy rain."People in the Kimberley are experiencing a one-in-100-year flood event, the worst flooding Western Australia has had in its history," Western Australia Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson told reporters in Perth."In some places, water just as far as the eye can see...The impacts are going to be many and varied but you know the scale of it in terms of the water that's lying on the ground up there at the moment is just massive," added Emergency Services Commissioner, Darren Klemm.The town of Fitzroy Crossing, a community of around 1,300 people, has been among the worst hit, with supplies having to be airlifted in due to flooded roads.

  • Purdy leads 49ers to 10th straight win, 38-13 over Cardinals

    Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are peaking at just the right time and now know they won't have to go on the road for at least a few more weeks. Purdy threw three touchdown passes for his sixth straight game with multiple TDs and the 49ers clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Purdy overcame two sacks by J.J. Watt in the final game of the star defensive end's stellar career and connected with George Kittle twice and Christian McCaffrey once on TD passes to lead the Niners (13-4) to their 10th straight win to end the regular season.

  • Princess of Wales will have better birthdays as Harry drags her back into Meghan row

    As the Princess of Wales turns 41 on Monday she could undoubtedly think back to better birthdays.

  • Pregnant Blake Lively Shares Hilarious Solution to Maternity Wardrobe Malfunction

    "Who says two wrongs don't make a right??" Blake Lively wrote on her Instagram Story after she decided to pair two pieces together that weren't fitting properly

  • Queen Elizabeth's 'cryptic' response to Prince Harry when he asked permission to marry Meghan

    Queen Elizabeth II gave the Duke of Sussex a “cryptic” response when he asked her permission to marry Meghan, he reveals in his memoir.

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies over Magic for 5th straight

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 32 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 31 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Orlando Magic 123-115 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win. Ziaire Williams came off the Memphis bench with 6-of-7 shooting and 16 points. Paolo Banchero had 30 points and nine rebounds for Orlando. Franz Wagner added 22 points, 19 in a desperate fourth-quarter comeback attempt. Jackson had 13 points and five rebounds in the Grizzlies' 43-point second qu

  • Winnipeg gym hosts grappling night to help send teen with genetic disorder to Spain

    Winnipegger Eli Ducak, 15, is adventurous, curious and loves his cat and two dogs. He also has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. The rare genetic disorder causes fatigue and affects Ducak's connective tissue, so he has to be extremely careful with his movements. His joints can easily dislocate, and Ducak says that often happens with his ankle during gym class. Even though the disorder is progressive and will eventually become worse, Ducak isn't letting it stop him from enjoying his life to the fullest. He

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J