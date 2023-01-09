Week 18 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Lions ice Packers from playoffs, AFC/NFC seeding set, Houston loses 1st pick & fires Lovie Smith

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Sunday Night Football's regular season finale ended up featuring two teams that missed the playoffs — but that didn't make it any less exciting. Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off their regular season Sunday night finale podcast reacting to the Detroit Lions' 20-16 win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Charles & Frank discuss the trickle-down effect of this loss, which sent the Seattle Seahawks into the playoffs, and the rest of the NFC playoff seeding, as well as the Chicago Bears landing the first pick in April's draft.

In the second half of the show, they focus on the AFC seeding, whether Kansas City's 1-seed is fair, an emotional Buffalo Bills win and a confounding Los Angeles Chargers loss.

Closing out the show, the guys react to the Houston Texans firing head coach Lovie Smith after only one season, the second time in as many years they have fired a first-year head coach.

0:20 Detroit Lions keep Green Bay Packers from playoffs, what happens next for Aaron Rodgers?

11:30 Seattle Seahawks sneak into NFC 7th seed with win over Los Angeles Rams

14:40 Dallas Cowboys limp into playoffs after Washington loss, McCarthy's job on the line against Tampa Bay

22:15 Philadelphia Eagles finally clinch NFC 1-seed after Jalen Hurts returns

24:15 San Francisco 49ers destroy Arizona Cardinals, Brock Purdy might be the man

28:25 Chicago Bears seal 1st overall pick in 2023 Draft with loss to Minnesota Vikings

33:40 Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose to Atlanta Falcons, Tom Brady has first losing season ever

35:40 Kansas City seals 1st seed in AFC, were NFL's rule changes fair?

40:15 Buffalo Bills get 2nd seed, win extremely emotional game over New England Patriots

43:55 Cincinnati Bengals defeat Baltimore Ravens, will Lamar Jackson play in rematch next week?

47:40 Jacksonville Jaguars advance in ugly win over Tennessee Titans, Trevor Lawrence turning franchise around

51:00 Los Angeles Chargers suffer multiple injuries after Brandon Staley leaves in starters in loss to Denver Broncos

60:20 Miami Dolphins steal final AFC playoff spot, but will Tua Tagovailoa be healthy enough to return next week?

62:45 Houston Texans win final game, fall out of 1st overall draft pick, fire coach Lovie Smith

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrates after his team knocked off the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Detroit's win prevented Green Bay from entering the playoffs and landed Detroit their first winning season in five years. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

