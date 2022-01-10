Week 18 Sunday Night Freestyle: Chargers-Raiders insanity, Colts clown show & Fangio's firing cap wild season finale

Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab
·1 min read
In this article:
Sunday kicked off the first Week 18 in NFL history, and boy, did the league get every minute's worth. There were three overtime games including a nail biting Chargers-Raiders classic that saw the Black Hole earn their first playoff berth in 5 years thanks to a Daniel Carlson field goal in the final seconds of OT.

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to one of the wildest finishes in recent memory on today's podcast & run through the key stories as the league shifts into post-season mode: the Jacksonville Jaguars clowning on the Indianapolis Colts, the Denver Broncos firing head coach Vic Fangio, the Pittsburgh Steelers keeping Ben Roethlisberger's career going for one last rodeo, Joe Judge's embarrassing play calls and much more.

