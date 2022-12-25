Week 17 prime-time flex: Ravens-Steelers moved to Sunday night, Rams-Chargers is out

Frank Schwab
·1 min read

The NFL must not have had many great options for the Sunday night game of Week 17.

The Los Angeles Rams vs. the Los Angeles Chargers wasn't a great one, especially given the Rams' injuries and overall struggles this season. Instead we get the Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens. The Rams-Chargers game was moved to the 4:25 p.m. Eastern time slot.

The Steelers are still alive in the playoff race but barely. The Miami Dolphins' loss on Sunday meant the Steelers couldn't be eliminated in Week 16. The Ravens could be without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been out with a knee injury. It's a great rivalry but not an incredible Week 17 game.

The drama centers on the Ravens' pursuit of the AFC North championship. If they lose on Sunday night, the Bengals can clinch the division by beating the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. If the Ravens win or the Bengals lose, the AFC North will be decided when those two teams play in the regular-season finale.

It's a bit of a stretch to make Steelers-Ravens a compelling matchup. But it's probably better than Rams-Chargers.

Patrick Queen and the Baltimore Ravens will be on in prime time for Week 17. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Patrick Queen and the Baltimore Ravens will be on in prime time for Week 17. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Latest Stories

  • Doncic, Mavs top Lakers 124-115 to celebrate Nowitzki statue

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 32 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. had 16 of his 26 points in a huge third quarter for Dallas and the Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115 on Sunday. Christian Wood added 30 points and tied a career high with seven assists as the Mavericks finished off a celebration of Dirk Nowitzki's statue unveiling by winning just the second Christmas Day home game in franchise history. Dallas took its first lead during a 51-point third quarter, the highest-scoring quarter o

  • 'That's not a loss': Eagles lament, vow to learn from costly fumbles, blown coverage vs. Cowboys

    Pick your mistake for the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys on Saturday because there were plenty. Here's why A.J. Brown said he was glad it happened.

  • Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 16 matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens.

  • Antonio Conte sees no reason to talk to Harry Kane about England penalty miss

    The striker is set to start for Spurs at Brentford two weeks on from his World Cup pain.

  • Kathy Whitworth, winningest golfer in history, dies at 83

    Kathy Whitworth set a benchmark in golf no one has ever touched, whether it was Sam Snead or Tiger Woods, Mickey Wright or Annika Sorenstam. Her 88 victories are the most by any player on a single professional tour. Whitworth, whose LPGA Tour victories spanned nearly a quarter-century and who became the first woman to earn $1 million on the LPGA, died on Christmas Eve, her longtime partner said. She was 83. Bettye Odle did not disclose a cause of death, saying only that Whitworth died suddenly S

  • Packers upset Dolphins to shakeup multiple playoff races

    Three fourth-quarter interceptions from Tagovailoa helped spur a Packers win.

  • Judge won't drop charges for former gubernatorial candidate

    A federal judge in Florida has refused to throw out criminal charges against Andrew Gillum, disagreeing with the former Democratic gubernatorial nominee's assertions that he was the victim of selective prosecution because he was a Black candidate for governor. Gillum and a colleague were indicted earlier this year on federal charges including conspiracy, wire fraud and making false statements to FBI agents. Saying the defendants' arguments were “meritless," U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor last week dismissed four motions from the defendants challenging the continuation of the prosecution.

  • Sources: James Harden has long had interest in returning to Rockets

    Harden’s familiarity with Houston and his history with the team and city mean a lot to the 10-time All-Star.

  • Why new Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho is a special player

    Varsho gives the Blue Jays elite outfield defence and the left-handed power bat the club had been seeking.

  • 'The limit does not exist': Trio of Canadian Olympic speed skaters announce retirement

    Three Canadian speed skaters, Gilmore Junio, Kaylin Irvine and Marsha Hudey, retired after each representing the maple leaf for nearly a decade. The trio of skaters were honoured for their accomplishments in the sport, and for Canada, at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary on Wednesday, where their retirements became official. Junio, a three-time Olympian who competed in his first Games in Sochi 2014, has 12 World Cup medals to his name over the course of his career, including seven in th

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Horvat leads Canucks to 5-2 road win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks (15-15-3) who have won two in a row. Derek Ryan and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (18-15-2) who have lost four of their last five. The Oilers opened the scoring midway through the first period when Warren Foeg

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Jaguars DL Smoot out for season with torn Achilles tendon

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, who is tied for the team lead with five sacks, is out for the remainder of the season after tearing the Achilles tendon in his right leg Thursday night at the New York Jets. Smoot made the announcement on social media Saturday, one day after coach Doug Pederson said the Jaguars were awaiting test results. “I'm disappointed that I won't be able to finish the season on the field alongside my brothers as we fight for a

  • 'I've always dreamed of this': Nunavut hockey player reflects on playing for U.S. team

    Daniel McKitrick grew up playing hockey in Coral Harbour, Nunavut — an Arctic community on the northern shoreline of Hudson's Bay, where the average winter temperature is in the –20s C. Now he trains just a stone's throw from the Gulf of Mexico at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center, around a 10 minute drive from the beach. It's just about always warm enough to go for a dip. "It's hot here all the time, even the winter," says 25-year-old McKitrick. Earlier this year he was signe

  • Kakko scores late to lead Rangers to 5-3 win over Islanders

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kaapo Kakko scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:47 remaining and the New York Rangers rallied for a 5-3 win over the crosstown-rival Islanders on Thursday night for their eighth win in nine games. Barclay Goodrow had a goal and two assists, Julien Gauthier had a goal and an assist, and Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin stopped 15 shots to get his 17th win of the season and improve to 2-7-1 in 10 career games against the Islanders. “It

  • Hockey Canada picking up the pieces after disastrous, scandal-filled 2022

    Hugh L. Fraser didn't have the nuts-and-bolts knowledge to coach his sons' hockey teams. He did, however, want to pitch in at the frigid rinks across eastern Ontario. "By the time my older boy finished novice hockey, he knew more about the fundamentals than I did," Fraser said. "But they needed somebody running the clocks. "So, I started running the clocks." Years later, he watched from afar as Hockey Canada – the game's steward in this country – experienced a scandal-filled spring, summer and f

  • Special players have special nights there': C.J. Miles on Raptors' Pascal Siakam's 52 at MSG

    On the latest episode of Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles, Amit Mann and Miles discuss what stood out about Pascal Siakam's 52-point performance vs. the Knicks. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Panthers run past Lions 37-23, maintain division title hopes

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D’Onta Foreman ran for a career-high 165 yards and a touchdown, Chuba Hubbard added 125 yards rushing and the Carolina Panthers racked up a franchise record 320 yards on the ground to beat the Detroit Lions 37-23 on Saturday and keep their NFC South title hopes alive. Sam Darnold completed 15 of 22 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score to improve to 3-1 as Carolina’s starting QB. Raheem Blackshear and D.J. Moore also scored for the Panthers, who amassed