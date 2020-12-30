Week 17 Preview: What's next for Dwayne Haskins & who will win the NFC East?
When Charles Robinson said on the most recent episode of this podcast, "that's it, it's over," in regards to Washington QB Dwayne Haskins, he didn't think the team would waive him 12 hours later. But that's what happened.
Charles & Terez Paylor kick off this episode of the podcast breaking down the simultaneously shocking, yet not surprising news that the former first rounder was released by the Washington Football Team on Monday. What's next for the former Ohio State star? And what do our experts think of ESPN's Booger McFarland's comments calling out young Black athletes in response to Haskins' dismissal? (2:05)
The departure of Haskins from Washington and the potential departure of Carson Wentz just up the road in Philadelphia inspire a conversation about contract extensions for young quarterbacks. With new deals for QBs heading into their fourth year being all the rage, should Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson receive extensions this offseason? (18:50)
Week 17 is just around the corner and we can't wrap up the 2020 regular season without one more segment of NFC East talk. With the division title still up for grabs for all but one of these squads, what are Charles & Terez looking for as the Washington Football Team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys travel to the New York Giants? (35:50)
Our experts close out the podcast discussing some of the other playoff scenarios in the AFC & NFC as Derrick Henry looks to notch a 2,000 yard season, Aaron Rodgers hopes to win a third MVP and a pair of battered NFC West teams in the Rams and Cardinals fight for a wild card spot. (45:20)
