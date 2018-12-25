Week 17 NFL picks against the spread And there was one. Make that 16. That’s how many games are left to pick in the 2018 NFL regular season, and everything comes down to the final week. OK, it really doesn't because we will be making our pro pigskin prognostications all the way through Super Bowl 53. So don’t worry, there’s lot more for us to either get right or wrong. Without further ado, here is this week’s fearless forecast. (Game lines courtesy of Bovada and will be updated.)

1 AFC Game of the Week: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (TBD) Sunday 8:20 p.m., NBC This is the first playoff game of the season, as the winners will survive to advance to the wild-card round against, most likely, the Texans — as either host AFC South champions or visitors. The Colts dominated the first meeting in Indianapolis. Marcus Mariota should be back in there for the Titans, who will try to make this a run-heavy battle of attrition. But eventually, Andrew Luck will open things up in the passing game, and Indy’s defense will be the one making the game-changing play. PICK: Colts win 27-20.

2 NFC North Game of the Week: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (-6) Sunday 4:25 p.m., Fox The Bears could still get the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a win here and an unlikely Rams loss to the 49ers. But the Vikings have a lot more on the line to make sure the Eagles don’t sneak in as a wild card ahead of them. Chicago’s offense has not inspired much of late, and this hostile environment against Minnesota’s defense won’t help. Look for Kirk Cousins to continue his good play in time for the playoffs. PICK: Vikings win 20-17 but fail to cover the spread.

3 Lock of the Week: Pittsburgh Steelers (-14) over Cincinnati Bengals Sunday 4:25 p.m., CBS The Steelers will hold up their end, as they suddenly need help to both win the AFC North and get into the playoffs. Pittsburgh won’t mess around here, passing to a lead with Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster and then working over the Bengals' overmatched defense with a heavy dose of the run. Cincinnati will bear the brunt of Pittsburgh’s frustrations. PICK: Steelers win 45-10 and cover the spread.

4 AFC North Game of the Week: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-5.5) Sunday 4:25 p.m., CBS The Browns beat the Ravens in Cleveland earlier in the season, but that was against Joe Flacco and a pass-happy team. Now it’s a duel between the confident running Lamar Jackson and confident passing Baker Mayfield, who have turned out to be the more successful rookie first-round QBs than the ones drafted in between. The Browns' defense is vulnerable against the run, while the Ravens’ defense is strong against the pass. Done and done, with the reward of an AFC North title. PICK: Ravens win 23-17 and cover the spread.

5 Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1) Sunday 1 p.m., Fox The Falcons and Buccaneers continue to show a lot of fight offensively, mainly with their explosive passing games, to try to make up for their all-around defensive deficiencies. Matt Ryan has played better wire-to-wire than Jameis Winston has all season, and that will show up again here. They play a second close shootout to close disappointing seasons on both ends. PICK: Falcons win 34-27.

6 Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (TBD) Sunday 1 p.m., Fox The Panthers won’t have Cam Newton again, and the NFC top-seeded Saints are bound to rest Drew Brees and other key starters based on their history of playing with "nothing to play for." This game, then, will turn into a good showcase for Teddy Bridgewater with more of Taysom Hill in various positions and situations. New Orleans’ defense at home will be prideful for the sweep of Carolina, even if Cameron Jordan isn’t in there for long. PICK: Saints win 23-20.

7 Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (TBD) Sunday 1 p.m., Fox Don’t expect the Cowboys to play any regulars here, either. They have a lot of players battling injuries and shouldn't want to risk hurting Dak Prescott or Ezekiel Elliott in a meaningless road game, especially when they have much higher stakes at home next week. That gives the Giants an opportunity to finish strong in Pat Shurmur’s debut season with plenty of Saquon Barkley and defense. PICK: Giants win 26-10.

8 Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (-7) Sunday 1 p.m., Fox Aaron Rodgers reminded everyone he still has it, even when injuries, coaching and supporting personnel don’t go his way. Instead of worrying about what could have been, he'll help the Packers light it up and Lambeau Leap into better things for 2019. Also, Detroit’s defense has fallen apart under Matt Patricia, and Green Bay can do anything it wants. PICK: Packers win 31-20 and cover the spread.

9 Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-8) Sunday 1 p.m., CBS The Jaguars might have saved Doug Marrone’s job, but that doesn't change the fact that they were the most disappointing team in the NFL this season. The Texans receive a get-well game just in time after some uncomfortable, high-scoring games on the East Coast. J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney will get back to cleaning up regardless of who is playing quarterback on the other side of red-hot Deshaun Watson. PICK: Texans win 23-13 and cover the spread.

10 Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (-3.5) Sunday 1 p.m., CBS The Dolphins stumbled at home before going back on the road, where they’ve been mostly awful this season, even against teams with lesser defenses than that of the Bills. Ryan Tannehill will struggle more while Buffalo bottles up the run just enough, and Miami will wilt against Josh Allen and anyone else the Bills run at them. PICK: Bills win 20-10 and cover the spread.

11 New York Jets at New England Patriots (-13.5) Sunday 1 p.m., CBS The Jets look like they have found their triplets of the future in Sam Darnold, Robby Anderson and Elijah McGuire, and they have potential for another hot, fast offensive start in this game. But the Patriots won’t be interested in turning this game into a shootout; they will lean on the running and ball-control passing games to take pressure off both Tom Brady and the defense. The real December version of New England showed up last week and won't go anywhere this week. PICK: Patriots win 33-17 and cover the spread.

12 Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (TBD) Sunday 4:25 p.m., Fox The Cardinals have completely dried up in the first (and likely final) season with Steve Wilks. David Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald, Patrick Peterson and the other veterans will keep Arizona from going through the motions, pumped to face their rivals. But the playoff-bound Seahawks won’t be in total rest mode; they want to stay sharp and stay in a favorable matchup with the Cowboys. Good thing, then, that Seattle can simply stick with running against a putrid run defense to shorten the game and get out with a comfortable win. PICK: Seahawks win 24-6.

13 Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (TBD) Sunday 4:25 p.m., CBS The Chargers, who cooled off against the Ravens, should know the division title is a long shot now with the Chiefs in a great spot against the Raiders. They need to balance the temptation of pushing too much to exact revenge against the Broncos vs. resting up for a rematch with the Ravens or Steelers. Anthony Lynn will find the right tune-up, and Vance Joseph will go out on a low in Denver. PICK: Chargers win 20-17.

14 Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (TBD) Sunday 4:25 p.m., CBS The Chiefs can render their tough losses to the Chargers and Seahawks meaningless by just taking care of business here. The Raiders don’t have any defensive answers for Patrick Mahomes and all of his supporting skill players. Kansas City’s defense will also be eager to put in a much-needed solid performance so their stay in the playoffs, even as the AFC No. 1 seed, isn't short. Oakland, meanwhile, is lost with an uncertain future ahead. PICK: Chiefs win 38-17.

15 Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5) at Washington Redskins Sunday 4:25 p.m., Fox The Eagles are feeling great about Nick Foles again, but they won’t need as much from him this week, as their much-maligned defense gets a welcome break with the Redskins’ makeshift offense that doesn’t have much beyond the ageless running of Adrian Peterson. This might not be enough for Philadelphia to avoid a Super Bowl hangover and get in the playoffs, but it will be a victorious grind on the road. PICK: Eagles win 20-16 but fail to cover the spread.