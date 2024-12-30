Week 17 instant reactions: Vikings should be feared, Patriots steal first pick | Inside Coverage

In this episode of Inside Coverage, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab dive into the fallout from every game of Week 17 NFL action, from a looming monster matchup to a coaching decision that could change the landscape of the 2024 season. Fitz and Frank agree: next week’s showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions is one of the most high-stakes regular season games of all time, and Campbell has a huge decision to make about whether or not to sit players on Monday night.

As the duo breaks down the week’s key matchups, they touch on Sam Darnold’s explosive performance for the Vikings, why the Green Bay Packers still haven't proven they can beat top teams and how the Los Angeles Chargers are shaping up for a playoff run. The Denver Broncos suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with playoff hopes on the line, while the New York Jets’ disastrous performance against the Buffalo Bills raised even more questions about their future. Fitz and Schwab also dig into Brock Bowers breaking records and the Indianapolis Colts’ playoff chances crumbling with a disastrous performance.

Fitz and Schwab also weigh in on the fate of Mike McCarthy after the Dallas Cowboys’ embarrassing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and the rest of the Sunday slate before giving their uncertain predictions for an awkward Monday night matchup between the Detroit Lions & San Francisco 49ers.

(1:50) - Week 18 battle for home field advantage

(11:00) - Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings

(22:00) - Atlanta Falcons @ Washington Commanders

(31:00) - Los Angeles Chargers @ New England Patriots

(35:00) - Denver Broncos @ Cincinnati Bengals

(39:00) - Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams

(40:50) - New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills

(44:30) - Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles

(47:50) - Las Vegas Raiders @ New Orleans Saints

(52:00) - Indianapolis Colts @ New York Giants

(57:20) - Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars

(58:20) - Miami Dolphins @ Cleveland Browns

(59:40) - Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(1:02:50) - MNF preview

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) smiles while leaving the field after winning 27-25 against the Green Bay Packers following an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

