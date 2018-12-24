Week 17 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

There could be a lot of great D/ST sleepers and waiver wire streamers in the final week of the season, so make sure to review our Week 17 fantasy defense rankings to help you pick a unit for your championship game.

The beauty of playing a Week 17 fantasy football championship is that the tables are often turned on position predictability. Usually, kicker and defense are the hardest positions to figure out. But in Week 17, they are often the easiest, as team's start/sit decisions don't have a major impact on the overall performance of the unit. Plus, a handful of teams resting starters creates a great opportunity to find quality sleepers on the waiver wire, and the streamers will make up a good portion of the top of our Week 17 fantasy defense rankings.

This week, we're targeting defenses playing against backup quarterbacks. The Rams (vs. 49ers), Texans (vs. Jaguars), Saints (vs. Panthers), and Steelers (vs. Bengals) get to take on the likes of Nick Mullens, Cody Kessler, Taylor Heinicke, and Jeff Driskel at home. These inexperienced quarterbacks will be prone to mistakes, and these solid defensive units should have more than enough talent and ability to slow down their opponents and find scoring opportunities.

Throughout the week, some other potential streamers may rear their heads as well. The Saints and Cowboys could both potentially sit their starters, and if that happens, the Panthers and Giants would have some appeal as streaming options. Of course, we need to see whether or not that will actually happen first, but the point is that there are plenty of defensive units to target this week, and realistically, fantasy owners should be comfortable rolling with any one of the top-12 options this week.

Note: These rankings will be updated with analysis during the week, so check back for updates.

Week 17 Fantasy Defense Rankings

These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues

1

Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers

2

Houston Texans vs. Jaguars

3

New England Patriots vs. Jets

4

Chicago Bears @ Vikings

5

Baltimore Ravens vs. Browns

6

Seattle Seahawks vs. Cardinals

7

New Orleans Saints vs. Panthers

8

Buffalo Bills vs. Dolphins

9

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Bengals

10

Minnesota Vikings vs. Bears

11

Philadelphia Eagles @ Redskins

12

Dallas Cowboys @ Giants

13

Washington Redskins vs. Eagles

14

Indianapolis Colts @ Titans

15

Denver Broncos vs. Chargers

16

Tennessee Titans vs. Colts

17

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Texans

18

Los Angeles Chargers @ Broncos

19

Miami Dolphins @ Bills

20

Atlanta Falcons @ Buccaneers

21

Cleveland Browns @ Ravens

22

Green Bay Packers vs. Lions

23

Carolina Panthers @ Saints

24

New York Giants vs. Cowboys

25

Detroit Lions @ Packers

26

New York Jets @ Patriots

27

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Raiders

28

Arizona Cardinals @ Seahawks

29

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Falcons

30

San Francisco 49ers @ Rams

31

Cincinnati Bengals @ Steelers

32

Oakland Raiders @ Chiefs

