Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Quarterbacks

It hasn't been the same old Patrick Mahomes for the last month in fantasy. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire via Getty Images)

We are so used to Mahomes being such an unstoppable force in both fantasy and reality that when he's just "OK," we feel it like a gut punch. Yet, that's exactly how you could describe Mahomes' last month of fantasy production: just OK.

He hasn't gone over the 20-point threshold since Week 12. But perhaps he can return to form in Week 17, when Mahomes and the Chiefs will take on a Bengals defense that has been getting lit up through the air of late.

Check out where Mahomes lands in our full quarterback rankings for Week 17:

