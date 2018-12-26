Week 17 Fantasy FLEX Rankings: Helping you decide whether to go RB, WR or TE

Royce Freeman will get his chance at the spotlight in Week 17. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

Many people thought Royce Freeman would be a lock to become Denver’s top running back at the start of the 2018 season.

Well, we all know how that went.

Phillip Lindsay out-touched, outplayed, and outperformed Freeman time and time again. The undrafted rookie had a season for the ages, but he will not play in Week 17 due to a wrist injury. Freeman will finally get his chance to start and, at the very least, show that his high-draft placing wasn’t a fluke.

