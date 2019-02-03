Week 17 Fantasy basketball player predictions

By Armando Marsal

Fantasy basketball sleepers can be categorized as players who are seeing an increased role due to an injury and/or rotation change, as well as players who may have a favorable schedule with a reasonable amount of games for the week. On the other hand, fantasy basketball busts will focus on notable players who you will most likely have to start in your lineups anyway, but may have fewer games for the week and/or potentially tougher matchups. It’s difficult to bench anyone in fantasy basketball, but tempering your expectations for their production this week might be the best way to go about it.

Another week in hoops is in the books and with the trade deadline approaching, chances are we could see some changes this upcoming week — adjust accordingly.

As we saw last week, the Mavericks and Knicks pulled off a trade that sent Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and two future first-round picks to New York, with Dallas receiving Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, and Trey Burke. This opens up some minutes for the Mavericks frontcourt and it is something that you should be taking advantage of.

As per usual, I’ll be going over some player predictions for the week.

Sleepers

Bam Adebayo C, Miami Heat

Adebayo comes off the bench but is playing solid minutes for Miami, especially since the start of January, averaging 25.2 minutes per game. During that stretch, he has also averaged 9.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.8 blocks, while shooting a respectable 60.5 percent from the field.

This week the Heat play three times and against teams that play fast. The Warriors and Kings both play at a top-10 pace in the league, while the Trail Blazers play at the 16th fastest pace. This should create extra touch opportunities for Adebayo. It’s also worth pointing out that the Warriors and Kings both give up over 16 rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Adebayo can stuff the stat sheet on any given night and considering some of the matchups he has this week, it would not be at all shocking to see him have some solid performances. He is just 32-percent owned, so there is a good chance he is available in your league.

Dwight Powell PF/C, Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks traded away DeAndre Jordan to the Knicks this past week, leaving plenty of minutes up for grabs. This should benefit Powell a ton and in the first game without Jordan, Powell played 24 minutes, scoring 10 points with five rebounds, one dime, two steals, and a block. He remains available in over 70 percent of Yahoo leagues, so go grab him while you can.

Moving forward, Powell should continue to see an increased role. He has only played 24 or more minutes four times this season, averaging 12.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.5 blocks in those contests.

This week, the Mavericks play three games against the Bucks, Trail Blazers, and Hornets. Two of the matchups are against teams that rank 15th or worse in defensive rating. From a DFS standpoint (so long as he remains affordable) he should be considered. After all, he is averaging 1.04 fantasy points per minute and is receiving more playing time.

Maxi Kleber can also be considered, as he too should see an increased role.

Jeff Green F, Washington Wizards

I was surprised to see Green still available in over 60 percent of Yahoo leagues. Since December 10, he is averaging 31.2 minutes, 13.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game, with two three-pointers per game as well. In the month of January, he has seen an increase of two percent to his usage rating, up to 19.6 percent from 17 percent for the season.

“Uncle” Jeff Green has been making the most of his minutes load as of late. (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)

Washington plays four times this week, against the Bulls, Hawks, Cavaliers, and Bucks. Three of these defenses rank 23rd or worse, and both Atlanta and Cleveland yield over 21 points per game to opposing small forwards, as well as more than 40 Yahoo fantasy points.

Green has fared well against all of those teams already this season, so there is a good chance we will see some solid performances from him this week. He also remains very affordable in DFS, making him a value option with some upside.

Bobby Portis PF/C, Chicago Bulls

Portis continues to see an extended role with Wendell Carter Jr. out, and he is still available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues. Since January 17th, Portis has averaged 25.6 minutes, 15 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game, while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 92.3 percent from the free throw line.

The Bulls face off against the Nets, Pelicans, and Wizards this week. These are all teams allowing over 20 points and 16 rebounds per game to opposing bigs, as well as over 52 Yahoo fantasy points per game.

This is a week where he can be very solid considering the matchups and his playing time. He should be a good source of points and rebounds for fantasy teams this week.

Ed Davis C, Brooklyn Nets

Davis is not a high usage player and doesn’t play a ton of minutes on a nightly basis, but he has been a great source of boards over the last couple of weeks, averaging double-digit rebounds during that stretch.

The Nets play against Milwaukee, Denver, and Chicago this week. The Bucks and Denver are stingy when it comes to rebounding, but the Bulls are giving up 17.09 rebounds per game to centers — fifth most in the league. They are also surrendering the fourth most Yahoo fantasy points per game to the position, making him an intriguing dart throw in DFS at a cheap price against the Bulls.

He doesn’t offer a ton of upside, so if that is what you are looking for, Davis may not be on your radar. That said, if you need help in rebounds and can use a boost in field goal percentage this week, he has been solid in both of those categories as of late and can be considered a streaming option this week.

Busts

Lou Williams SG, Los Angeles Clippers

Williams has been playing very well in recent games, but he’s had some favorable matchups during that stretch. He faces some stingy defenses this week, however, so that hot streak could be coming to an end.

He faces off against the Celtics, Pacers, and Hornets. Two of these teams rank top-four in defensive rating and play at bottom-10 pace. Most of Williams’ production comes from scoring, although he also contributes in steals and dimes, but his opponents this week limit the damage in those categories for the most part.

Williams is the type of player that can go off any given day, but I would temper expectations on his production this week. In DFS, his price has increased, so unless it decreases drastically, he is a hard pass.

Jrue Holiday PG, New Orleans Pelicans

Full disclosure — if I own Holiday I am never benching him, regardless of the matchup. Especially during this time with the Pelicans being so shorthanded. That said, New Orleans draws some unfavorable matchups this week, which could cap his ceiling.

They face off against the Grizzlies, Timberwolves, Bulls, and Pacers. Two of these teams rank top-seven in defensive rating and three of these teams play at bottom-10 pace. In addition, both the Timberwolves and Grizzlies yield fewer than 21 points per game to opposing point guards.

It is difficult to deny Holiday’s usage and how productive he has been in recent games, but with some tough matchups up ahead, fantasy owners should not be expecting elite performances every night out of him.

DeAndre Jordan C, New York Knicks

As I mentioned at the beginning of the article, the Mavericks sent Jordan to New York. At this time we do not know how the Knicks will be using him in their rotation, considering how much depth they have in their frontcourt.

In addition to the unknown, the Knicks play the Pistons twice, who yield the 10th fewest rebounds per game and the seventh fewest rebounds per game to opposing centers. In addition to Detroit, who rank 12th in defensive rating, New York faces off against the Raptors, who rank 10th in defensive rating.

Jordan already faced these teams this season and struggled in one of the games against them, so it is something that we have seen before.

I understand benching him is likely not an option for most fantasy owners, but I prefer taking the wait-and-see approach with Jordan, especially with some of the bigs available in good spots this week that can be streamed.

That’s it for this week, feel free to reach out to me with any questions on the Twitter machine @Armando_Marsal. Good luck to everyone this week!

