Week 17 Betting Preview: Is Trevor Lawrence the new Sam Darnold?

Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab put their heads together amidst an ongoing COVID outbreak in the NFL to try and preview the Week 17 games from a betting perspective. As per usual, they get off-track and end up also talking about Cooper Kupp’s MVP case, what a redraft of the 2021 NFL Draft would look like, how running backs age these days, and if the Dallas Cowboys are overrated.

